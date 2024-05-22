Devin Taylor Makes All-Big Ten First Team, Seven Hoosiers Earn Conference Honors
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten announced conference awards on Tuesday, and seven Hoosiers were honored.
Sophomore outfielder Devin Taylor led Indiana with his second All-Big Ten first-team selection in as many years. Taylor currently has a team-high .359 batting average, along with 17 home runs, 10 doubles, 47 RBI, a .453 on-base percentage and a .650 slugging percentage.
Taylor led the Big Ten conference in runs scored, was sixth in hits, second in home runs and was ninth in batting average. He's the first Hoosier to earn All-Big Ten first-team honors in consecutive seasons since Scott Donley, Kyle Schwarber and Dustin DeMuth, all of which did so between 2013-14. Taylor is the first player in program history to be an All-Big Ten first-team selection in each of his first two seasons.
Sophomore starting pitcher Connor Foley and redshirt freshman infielder Joey Brenczewski made the All-Big Ten second team. Across 12 starts and 56.2 innings, Foley has a 4-1 record, a 3.81 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP, 39 walks and 75 strikeouts. Brenczewski is third on the team with a .344 batting average, and he has three home runs, 42 RBI, a .423 on-base percentage and a .465 slugging percentage.
Sophomore shortstop Tyler Cerny was named to the All-Big Ten third team. He leads Indiana with 57 RBI, and he's fifth among Hoosiers with a .315 batting average and third with 10 home runs.
Relief pitcher Jacob Vogel, second baseman Jasen Oliver and Brenczewski all represent Indiana on the Big Ten All-Freshman team. Vogel has the lowest ERA on the team at 1.71 across 21 innings.
Oliver didn't play much at the beginning of the season, but he's developed into a valuable piece for coach Jeff Mercer's Hoosiers. Oliver is batting .301, and he's fourth on the team with nine home runs, including three in the last two games. His .562 slugging percentage is second on the team among hitters with at least 130 at-bats, behind only Taylor.
Catcher Jake Stadler is Indiana's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award representative. He transferred from Purdue to Indiana before the 2024 season, and he's batting .273 with 26 RBI.
