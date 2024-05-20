2024 Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Bracket, Schedule, Scores, TV
Here's the bracket for the 2024 Big Ten baseball tournament, including the full schedule, game times, results and television information for all games taking place May 21-26 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.
The 2024 Big Ten baseball tournament runs from Tuesday through Sunday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.
Illinois earned the No. 1 seed with an 18-6 record in regular season conference play, and Nebraska, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Purdue, Ohio State and Penn State round out the eight-team field for the double-elimination tournament.
After a series win over Michigan, Indiana clinched its 11th straight Big Ten Tournament appearance, the longest active streak. Here's a look at the full bracket.
Here's the full schedule, all times Eastern.
Tuesday, May 21
- Game 1: No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 6 Purdue at 10 a.m. on Big Ten Network
- Game 2: No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 7 Ohio State at 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Game 3: No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 8 Penn State at 6 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Wednesday, May 22
- Game 4: No. 4 Michigan vs. No. 5 Iowa at 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Thursday, May 23
- Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 at 10 a.m. on Big Ten Network
- Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 at 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 at 6 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Friday, May 24
- Game 9: Loser of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 5 at 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Game 10: Loser of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 6 at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Saturday, May 25
- Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 9 at 9 a.m. on Big Ten Network
- Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 at 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Game 13: (if necessary) at 5 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network
- Game 14: (if necessary) at 9 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network
Sunday, May 26
- Championship game: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 at 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network
