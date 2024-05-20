Hoosiers Now

2024 Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Bracket, Schedule, Scores, TV

Here's the bracket for the 2024 Big Ten baseball tournament, including the full schedule, game times, results and television information for all games taking place May 21-26 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

Jack Ankony

Indiana baseball celebrates against Rutgers.
Indiana baseball celebrates against Rutgers. / Indiana Athletics

The 2024 Big Ten baseball tournament runs from Tuesday through Sunday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

Illinois earned the No. 1 seed with an 18-6 record in regular season conference play, and Nebraska, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Purdue, Ohio State and Penn State round out the eight-team field for the double-elimination tournament.

After a series win over Michigan, Indiana clinched its 11th straight Big Ten Tournament appearance, the longest active streak. Here's a look at the full bracket.

2024 Big Ten baseball tournament bracket
Here's the full schedule, all times Eastern.

Tuesday, May 21

  • Game 1: No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 6 Purdue at 10 a.m. on Big Ten Network
  • Game 2: No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 7 Ohio State at 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network
  • Game 3: No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 8 Penn State at 6 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Wednesday, May 22

  • Game 4: No. 4 Michigan vs. No. 5 Iowa at 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network
  • Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Thursday, May 23

  • Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 at 10 a.m. on Big Ten Network
  • Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 at 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network
  • Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 at 6 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Friday, May 24

  • Game 9: Loser of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 5 at 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network
  • Game 10: Loser of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 6 at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Saturday, May 25

  • Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 9 at 9 a.m. on Big Ten Network
  • Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 at 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network
  • Game 13: (if necessary) at 5 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network
  • Game 14: (if necessary) at 9 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network

Sunday, May 26

  • Championship game: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 at 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Published
