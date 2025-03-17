Indiana Basketball: Mike Woodson Win Tracker
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - As it is with all Indiana men's basketball coaches, Mike Woodson is a frequent topic of discussion for Hoosiers fans. He is a polarizing figure, and like most polarizing figures, he is subject to scrutiny that is both factual and rooted in perception that may or may not be true.
The purpose of this story is to provide a guide of Woodson's wins since he became Indiana's coach in 2021. Besides overall wins, victories are also broken down by Big Ten, Power 5 nonconference and Associated Press Top 25 wins.
Some context is offered, but this is intended as a guide to provide the simple data to which fans can interpret the data the way they see fit.
Mike Woodson Win Tracker, Overall Wins
2021-22 season
Win #
Opponent
Date
Score
Place
Opp. W-L
1
Eastern Michigan
Nov. 9, 2021
68-62
Indiana
10-21
2
Northern Illinois
Nov. 12, 2021
85-49
Indiana
9-21
3
St. John's
Nov. 17, 2021
76-74
Indiana
17-15
4
Louisiana
Nov. 21, 2021
76-44
Indiana
16-15
5
Jackson State
Nov. 23, 2021
70-35
Indiana
11-19
6
Marshall
Nov. 27, 2021
90-79
Indiana
12-21
7
Nebraska
Dec. 4, 2021
68-55
Indiana
10-22
8
Merrimack
Dec. 12, 2021
81-49
Indiana
14-16
9
Notre Dame
Dec. 18, 2021
24-11
Indianapolis
24-11
10
Northern Kentucky
Dec. 22, 2021
79-61
Indiana
20-12
11
Ohio State
Jan. 6, 2022
67-51
Indiana
20-12
12
Minnesota
Jan. 9, 2022
73-60
Indiana
13-17
13
Nebraska
Jan. 17, 2022
78-71
Nebraska
10-22
14
Purdue
Jan. 20, 2022
68-65
Indiana
29-8
15
Penn State
Jan. 26, 2022
74-57
Indiana
14-17
16
Maryland
Jan. 29, 2022
68-55
Maryland
15-17
17
Maryland
Feb. 24, 2022
74-64
Indiana
15-17
18
Minnesota
Feb. 27, 2022
84-79
Minnesota
13-17
19
Michigan
March 10, 2022
74-69
Indianapolis
19-15
20
Illinois
March 11, 2022
65-63
Indianapolis
23-10
21
Wyoming
March 15, 2022
66-58
Dayton
25-9
Indiana overall record in 2021-22: 21-14
Combined W-L of teams Indiana defeated in 2021-22: 339-334.
2022-23 season
Win #
Opponent
Date
Score
Place
Opp. W-L
22
Morehead State
Nov. 7, 2022
88-53
Indiana
22-12
23
Bethune-Cookman
Nov. 10, 2022
101-49
Indiana
12-20
24
Xavier
Nov. 18, 2022
81-79
Xavier
27-10
25
Miami (Ohio)
Nov. 20, 2022
86-56
Indianapolis
12-20
26
Little Rock
Nov. 23, 2022
87-68
Indiana
10-21
27
Jackson State
Nov. 25, 2022
90-51
Indiana
14-19
28
North Carolina
Nov. 30, 2022
77-65
Indiana
20-13
29
Nebraska
Dec. 7, 2022
81-65
Indiana
16-16
30
Elon
Dec. 20, 2022
96-72
Indiana
8-24
31
Kennesaw State
Dec. 23, 2022
69-55
Indiana
26-9
32
Wisconsin
Jan. 14, 2023
63-45
Indiana
20-15
33
Illinois
Jan. 19, 2023
80-65
Illinois
20-13
34
Michigan State
Jan. 22, 2023
82-69
Indiana
21-13
35
Minnesota
Jan. 25, 2023
61-57
Minnesota
9-22
36
Ohio State
Jan. 28, 2023
86-70
Indiana
16-19
37
Purdue
Feb. 4, 2023
79-74
Indiana
29-6
38
Rutgers
Feb. 7, 2023
66-60
Indiana
19-15
39
Michigan
Feb. 11, 2023
62-61
Michigan
18-16
40
Illinois
Feb. 18, 2023
71-68
Indiana
20-13
41
Purdue
Feb. 25, 2023
79-71
Purdue
29-6
42
Michigan
March 5, 2023
75-73, OT
Indiana
18-16
43
Maryland
March 10, 2023
70-60
Chicago
22-13
44
Kent State
March 17, 2023
71-60
Albany
28-7
Indiana overall record in 2022-23: 23-12.
Combined W-L of teams Indiana defeated in 2022-23: 436-338.
2023-24 season
Win #
Opponent
Date
Score
Place
Opp. W-L
45
Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 7, 2023
69-63
Indiana
14-18
46
Army
Nov. 12, 2023
72-64
Indiana
10-22
47
Wright State
Nov. 16, 2023
89-80
Indiana
18-14
48
Louisville
Nov. 20, 2023
74-66
New York
8-24
49
Harvard
Nov. 26, 2023
89-76
Indianapolis
14-13
50
Maryland
Dec. 1, 2023
65-53
Indiana
16-17
51
Michigan
Dec. 5, 2023
78-75
Michigan
8-24
52
Morehead State
Dec. 16, 2023
69-68
Indiana
26-9
53
North Alabama
Dec. 19, 2023
83-66
Indiana
15-17
54
Kennesaw State
Dec. 29, 2023
100-87
Indiana
15-16
55
Ohio State
Jan. 6, 2024
71-65
Indiana
22-14
56
Minnesota
Jan. 12, 2024
74-62
Indiana
19-15
57
Iowa
Jan. 30, 2024
74-68
Indiana
19-15
58
Ohio State
Feb. 6, 2024
76-73
Ohio State
22-14
59
Wisconsin
Feb. 27, 2024
74-70
Indiana
22-14
60
Maryland
March 3, 2024
83-78
Maryland
16-17
61
Minnesota
March 6, 2024
70-58
Minnesota
19-15
62
Michigan State
March 10, 2024
65-64
Indiana
20-15
63
Penn State
March 14, 2024
61-59
Minneapolis
16-17
Indiana overall record in 2023-24: 19-14.
Combined W-L of teams Indiana defeated in 2023-24: 319-310.
2024-25 season
Note: Opponent won-loss record will be determined at the end of the season.
Win #
Opponent
Date
Score
Place
Opp. W-L
64
SIU-Edwardsville
Nov. 6, 2024
80-61
Indiana
TBD
65
Eastern Illinois
Nov. 10, 2024
90-55
Indiana
TBD
66
South Carolina
Nov. 16, 2024
87-71
Indiana
TBD
67
UNC-Greensboro
Nov. 21, 2024
69-58
Indiana
TBD
68
Providence
Nov. 29, 2024
89-73
Bahamas
TBD
69
Sam Houston
Dec. 3, 2024
97-71
Indiana
TBD
70
Miami (Ohio)
Dec. 6, 2024
76-57
Indiana
TBD
71
Minnesota
Dec. 9, 2024
82-67
Indiana
TBD
72
Chattanooga
Dec. 21, 2024
74-65
Indiana
TBD
73
Winthrop
Dec. 29, 2024
77-68
Indiana
TBD
74
Rutgers
Jan. 2, 2025
84-74
Indiana
TBD
75
Penn State
Jan. 5, 2025
77-71
Philadelphia
TBD
76
USC
Jan. 8, 2025
82-69
Indiana
TBD
77
Ohio State
Jan. 17, 2025
77-76, OT
Ohio State
TBD
78
Michigan State
Feb. 11, 2025
71-67
Michigan State
TBD
79
Purdue
Feb. 23, 2025
73-58
Indiana
TBD
80
Penn State
Feb. 26, 2025
83-78
Indiana
TBD
81
Washington
March 1, 2025
78-62
Seattle
TBD
82
Ohio State
March 8, 2025
66-60
Indiana
TBD
Indiana overall record in 2024-25 (so far): 19-12.
OVERALL RECORD: 82-52.
MIke Woodson Big Ten wins
Note: This includes all wins against Big Ten competition, including Big Ten Tournament games.
2021-22 Big Ten wins
Win #
Opponent
Date
Score
Place
Opp. W-L
1
Nebraska
Dec. 4, 2021
68-55
Indiana
10-22
2
Ohio State
Jan. 6, 2022
67-51
Indiana
20-12
3
Minnesota
Jan. 9, 2022
73-60
Indiana
13-17
4
Nebraska
Jan. 17, 2022
78-71
Nebraska
10-22
5
Purdue
Jan. 20, 2022
68-65
Indiana
29-8
6
Penn State
Jan. 26, 2022
74-57
Indiana
14-17
7
Maryland
Jan. 29, 2022
68-55
Maryland
15-17
8
Maryland
Feb. 24, 2022
74-64
Indiana
15-17
9
Minnesota
Feb. 27, 2022
84-79
Minnesota
13-17
10
Michigan
March 10, 2022
74-69
Indianapolis
19-15
11
Illinois
March 11, 2022
65-63
Indianapolis
23-10
Indiana 2021-22 Big Ten regular season record: 9-11 (9th of 14 Big Ten teams).
Indiana 2021-22 Big Ten tournament record: 2-1.
2022-23 Big Ten wins
Win #
Opponent
Date
Score
Place
Opp. W-L
12
Nebraska
Dec. 7, 2022
81-65
Indiana
16-16
13
Wisconsin
Jan. 14, 2023
63-45
Indiana
20-15
14
Illinois
Jan. 19, 2023
80-65
Illinois
20-13
15
Michigan State
Jan. 22, 2023
82-69
Indiana
21-13
16
Minnesota
Jan. 25, 2023
61-57
Minnesota
9-22
17
Ohio State
Jan. 28, 2023
86-70
Indiana
16-19
18
Purdue
Feb. 4, 2023
79-74
Indiana
29-6
19
Rutgers
Feb. 7, 2023
66-60
Indiana
19-15
20
Michigan
Feb. 11, 2023
62-61
Michigan
18-16
21
Illinois
Feb. 18, 2023
71-68
Indiana
20-13
22
Purdue
Feb. 25, 2023
79-71
Purdue
29-6
23
Michigan
March 5, 2023
75-73, OT
Indiana
18-16
24
Maryland
March 10, 2023
70-60
Chicago
22-13
Indiana 2022-23 Big Ten regular season record: 12-8 (tied for 2nd among 14 Big Ten teams).
Indiana 2022-23 Big Ten tournament record: 1-1.
2023-24 season
Win #
Opponent
Date
Score
Place
Opp. W-L
25
Maryland
Dec. 1, 2023
65-53
Indiana
16-17
26
Michigan
Dec. 5, 2023
78-75
Michigan
8-24
27
Ohio State
Jan. 6, 2024
71-65
Indiana
22-14
28
Minnesota
Jan. 12, 2024
74-62
Indiana
19-15
29
Iowa
Jan. 30, 2024
74-68
Indiana
19-15
30
Ohio State
Feb. 6, 2024
76-73
Ohio State
22-14
31
Wisconsin
Feb. 27, 2024
74-70
Indiana
22-14
32
Maryland
March 3, 2024
83-78
Maryland
16-17
33
Minnesota
March 6, 2024
70-58
Minnesota
19-15
34
Michigan State
March 10, 2024
65-64
Indiana
20-15
35
Penn State
March 14, 2024
61-59
Minneapolis
16-17
Indiana 2023-24 Big Ten regular season record: 10-10 (tied for 6th among 14 Big Ten teams).
Indiana 2023-24 Big Ten tournament record: 1-1.
2024-25 season
Win #
Opponent
Date
Score
Place
Opp W-L
36
Minnesota
Dec. 9, 2024
82-67
Indiana
TBD
37
Rutgers
Jan. 2, 2025
84-74
Indiana
TBD
38
Penn State
Jan. 5, 2025
77-71
Philadelphia
TBD
39
USC
Jan. 8, 2025
82-69
Indiana
TBD
40
Ohio State
Jan. 17, 2025
77-76, OT
Ohio State
TBD
41
Michigan State
Feb. 11, 2025
71-67
Michigan State
TBD
42
Purdue
Feb. 23, 2025
73-58
Indiana
TBD
43
Penn State
Feb. 26, 2025
83-78
Indiana
TBD
44
Washington
March 1, 2025
78-62
Seattle
TBD
45
Ohio State
March 8, 2025
66-60
Indiana
TBD
Indiana 2024-25 Big Ten regular season record: 10-10.
OVERALL BIG TEN RECORD (including Big Ten tournament games): 45-42.
MIke Woodson Nonconference Power 5 Wins
Note: Includes wins over schools from the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big 12 Conference, the Big East Conference and the Southeastern Conference.
2021-22 season
Win #
Opponent
Date
Score
Place
Opp. W-L
1
St. John's
Nov. 17, 2021
76-74
Indiana
17-15
2
Notre Dame
Dec. 18, 2021
24-11
Indianapolis
24-11
2021-22 Nonconference Power 5 record: 2-1.
2022-23 season
Win #
Opponent
Date
Score
Place
Opp. W-L
3
Xavier
Nov. 18, 2022
81-79
Xavier
27-10
4
North Carolina
Nov. 30, 2022
77-65
Indiana
20-13
2022-23 Nonconference Power 5 record: 2-3.
2023-24 season
Win #
Opponent
Date
Score
Place
Opp. W-L
5
Louisville
Nov. 20, 2023
74-66
New York
8-24
2023-24 Nonconference Power 5 record: 1-3.
2024-25 season
Win #
Opponent
Date
Score
Place
Opp W-L
6
South Carolina
Nov. 16, 2024
87-71
Indiana
TBD
7
Providence
Nov. 29, 2024
89-73
Bahamas
TBD
2024-25 Nonconference Power 5 record: 2-1.
OVERALL NONCONFERENCE POWER 5 RECORD: 7-8.
Mike Woodson Top 25 Wins
Note: All wins against teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 at the time the game was played.
2021-22 season
Win #
Opponent
Date
Score
Place
Ranking
Opp. W-L
1
Ohio State
Jan. 6, 2022
67-51
Indiana
13
20-12
2
Purdue
Jan. 20, 2022
68-65
Indiana
4
29-8
3
Illinois
March 11, 2022
65-63
Indianapolis
16
23-10
2021-22 record vs. Top 25 teams: 3-6.
2022-23 season
Win #
Opponent
Date
Score
Place
Ranking
Opp. W-L
4
North Carolina
Nov. 30, 2022
77-65
Indiana
18
20-13
5
Wisconsin
Jan. 14, 2023
63-45
Indiana
18
20-15
6
Purdue
Feb. 4, 2023
79-74
Indiana
1
29-6
7
Rutgers
Feb. 7, 2023
66-60
Indiana
24
19-15
8
Purdue
Feb. 25, 2023
79-71
Purdue
5
29-6
2022-23 record vs. Top 25 teams: 5-3.
2023-24 season
Indiana did not defeat any Top 25 teams in the 2023-24 season.
2023-24 record vs. Top 25 teams: 0-6.
2024-25 season
Win #
Opponent
Date
Score
Place
Ranking
Opp W-L
9
Michigan State
Feb. 11, 2025
71-67
Michigan State
11
TBD
10
Purdue
Feb. 23, 2025
73-58
Indiana
13
TBD
2024-25 record vs. Top 25 teams (so far): 2-5.
OVERALL RECORD AGAINST TOP 25: 10-20.
