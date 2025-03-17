Hoosiers Now

Indiana Basketball: Mike Woodson Win Tracker

A breakdown of Mike Woodson's victory record at Indiana. This will be updated throughout the season.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson in the first half against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson in the first half against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
(updated Monday, March 10 at 9:39 p.m. ET)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - As it is with all Indiana men's basketball coaches, Mike Woodson is a frequent topic of discussion for Hoosiers fans. He is a polarizing figure, and like most polarizing figures, he is subject to scrutiny that is both factual and rooted in perception that may or may not be true.

The purpose of this story is to provide a guide of Woodson's wins since he became Indiana's coach in 2021. Besides overall wins, victories are also broken down by Big Ten, Power 5 nonconference and Associated Press Top 25 wins.

Some context is offered, but this is intended as a guide to provide the simple data to which fans can interpret the data the way they see fit.

Mike Woodson Win Tracker, Overall Wins

2021-22 season

Mike Woodson
Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson calls out a play from the sideline in the first half against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It was Woodson's first game as Indiana's coach. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Win #

Opponent

Date

Score

Place

Opp. W-L

1

Eastern Michigan

Nov. 9, 2021

68-62

Indiana

10-21

2

Northern Illinois

Nov. 12, 2021

85-49

Indiana

9-21

3

St. John's

Nov. 17, 2021

76-74

Indiana

17-15

4

Louisiana

Nov. 21, 2021

76-44

Indiana

16-15

5

Jackson State

Nov. 23, 2021

70-35

Indiana

11-19

6

Marshall

Nov. 27, 2021

90-79

Indiana

12-21

7

Nebraska

Dec. 4, 2021

68-55

Indiana

10-22

8

Merrimack

Dec. 12, 2021

81-49

Indiana

14-16

9

Notre Dame

Dec. 18, 2021

24-11

Indianapolis

24-11

10

Northern Kentucky

Dec. 22, 2021

79-61

Indiana

20-12

11

Ohio State

Jan. 6, 2022

67-51

Indiana

20-12

12

Minnesota

Jan. 9, 2022

73-60

Indiana

13-17

13

Nebraska

Jan. 17, 2022

78-71

Nebraska

10-22

14

Purdue

Jan. 20, 2022

68-65

Indiana

29-8

15

Penn State

Jan. 26, 2022

74-57

Indiana

14-17

16

Maryland

Jan. 29, 2022

68-55

Maryland

15-17

17

Maryland

Feb. 24, 2022

74-64

Indiana

15-17

18

Minnesota

Feb. 27, 2022

84-79

Minnesota

13-17

19

Michigan

March 10, 2022

74-69

Indianapolis

19-15

20

Illinois

March 11, 2022

65-63

Indianapolis

23-10

21

Wyoming

March 15, 2022

66-58

Dayton

25-9

Indiana overall record in 2021-22: 21-14

Combined W-L of teams Indiana defeated in 2021-22: 339-334.

2022-23 season

Indiana Xavier
Indiana Hoosiers forward Nathan Childress (14) high fives fans after the victory over the Xavier Musketeers at Cintas Center. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Win #

Opponent

Date

Score

Place

Opp. W-L

22

Morehead State

Nov. 7, 2022

88-53

Indiana

22-12

23

Bethune-Cookman

Nov. 10, 2022

101-49

Indiana

12-20

24

Xavier

Nov. 18, 2022

81-79

Xavier

27-10

25

Miami (Ohio)

Nov. 20, 2022

86-56

Indianapolis

12-20

26

Little Rock

Nov. 23, 2022

87-68

Indiana

10-21

27

Jackson State

Nov. 25, 2022

90-51

Indiana

14-19

28

North Carolina

Nov. 30, 2022

77-65

Indiana

20-13

29

Nebraska

Dec. 7, 2022

81-65

Indiana

16-16

30

Elon

Dec. 20, 2022

96-72

Indiana

8-24

31

Kennesaw State

Dec. 23, 2022

69-55

Indiana

26-9

32

Wisconsin

Jan. 14, 2023

63-45

Indiana

20-15

33

Illinois

Jan. 19, 2023

80-65

Illinois

20-13

34

Michigan State

Jan. 22, 2023

82-69

Indiana

21-13

35

Minnesota

Jan. 25, 2023

61-57

Minnesota

9-22

36

Ohio State

Jan. 28, 2023

86-70

Indiana

16-19

37

Purdue

Feb. 4, 2023

79-74

Indiana

29-6

38

Rutgers

Feb. 7, 2023

66-60

Indiana

19-15

39

Michigan

Feb. 11, 2023

62-61

Michigan

18-16

40

Illinois

Feb. 18, 2023

71-68

Indiana

20-13

41

Purdue

Feb. 25, 2023

79-71

Purdue

29-6

42

Michigan

March 5, 2023

75-73, OT

Indiana

18-16

43

Maryland

March 10, 2023

70-60

Chicago

22-13

44

Kent State

March 17, 2023

71-60

Albany

28-7

Indiana overall record in 2022-23: 23-12.

Combined W-L of teams Indiana defeated in 2022-23: 436-338.

2023-24 season

Trey Galloway
Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) reacts after drawing a foul during the second half of the men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Ohio State lost 76-73. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Win #

Opponent

Date

Score

Place

Opp. W-L

45

Florida Gulf Coast

Nov. 7, 2023

69-63

Indiana

14-18

46

Army

Nov. 12, 2023

72-64

Indiana

10-22

47

Wright State

Nov. 16, 2023

89-80

Indiana

18-14

48

Louisville

Nov. 20, 2023

74-66

New York

8-24

49

Harvard

Nov. 26, 2023

89-76

Indianapolis

14-13

50

Maryland

Dec. 1, 2023

65-53

Indiana

16-17

51

Michigan

Dec. 5, 2023

78-75

Michigan

8-24

52

Morehead State

Dec. 16, 2023

69-68

Indiana

26-9

53

North Alabama

Dec. 19, 2023

83-66

Indiana

15-17

54

Kennesaw State

Dec. 29, 2023

100-87

Indiana

15-16

55

Ohio State

Jan. 6, 2024

71-65

Indiana

22-14

56

Minnesota

Jan. 12, 2024

74-62

Indiana

19-15

57

Iowa

Jan. 30, 2024

74-68

Indiana

19-15

58

Ohio State

Feb. 6, 2024

76-73

Ohio State

22-14

59

Wisconsin

Feb. 27, 2024

74-70

Indiana

22-14

60

Maryland

March 3, 2024

83-78

Maryland

16-17

61

Minnesota

March 6, 2024

70-58

Minnesota

19-15

62

Michigan State

March 10, 2024

65-64

Indiana

20-15

63

Penn State

March 14, 2024

61-59

Minneapolis

16-17

Indiana overall record in 2023-24: 19-14.

Combined W-L of teams Indiana defeated in 2023-24: 319-310.

2024-25 season

Oumar Ballo, Myles Rice
Indiana's Myles Rice (1) and Oumar Ballo (11) shake hands before the start of the Indiana versus Miami (Ohio) men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Asseembly Hall on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Note: Opponent won-loss record will be determined at the end of the season.

Win #

Opponent

Date

Score

Place

Opp. W-L

64

SIU-Edwardsville

Nov. 6, 2024

80-61

Indiana

TBD

65

Eastern Illinois

Nov. 10, 2024

90-55

Indiana

TBD

66

South Carolina

Nov. 16, 2024

87-71

Indiana

TBD

67

UNC-Greensboro

Nov. 21, 2024

69-58

Indiana

TBD

68

Providence

Nov. 29, 2024

89-73

Bahamas

TBD

69

Sam Houston

Dec. 3, 2024

97-71

Indiana

TBD

70

Miami (Ohio)

Dec. 6, 2024

76-57

Indiana

TBD

71

Minnesota

Dec. 9, 2024

82-67

Indiana

TBD

72

Chattanooga

Dec. 21, 2024

74-65

Indiana

TBD

73

Winthrop

Dec. 29, 2024

77-68

Indiana

TBD

74

Rutgers

Jan. 2, 2025

84-74

Indiana

TBD

75

Penn State

Jan. 5, 2025

77-71

Philadelphia

TBD

76

USC

Jan. 8, 2025

82-69

Indiana

TBD

77

Ohio State

Jan. 17, 2025

77-76, OT

Ohio State

TBD

78

Michigan State

Feb. 11, 2025

71-67

Michigan State

TBD

79

Purdue

Feb. 23, 2025

73-58

Indiana

TBD

80

Penn State

Feb. 26, 2025

83-78

Indiana

TBD

81

Washington

March 1, 2025

78-62

Seattle

TBD

82

Ohio State

March 8, 2025

66-60

Indiana

TBD

Indiana overall record in 2024-25 (so far): 19-12.

OVERALL RECORD: 82-52.

MIke Woodson Big Ten wins

Note: This includes all wins against Big Ten competition, including Big Ten Tournament games.

2021-22 Big Ten wins

Indiana-Illinois
Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) holds onto the ball during the men's Big Ten tournament game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63. / Alex Martin/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Win #

Opponent

Date

Score

Place

Opp. W-L

1

Nebraska

Dec. 4, 2021

68-55

Indiana

10-22

2

Ohio State

Jan. 6, 2022

67-51

Indiana

20-12

3

Minnesota

Jan. 9, 2022

73-60

Indiana

13-17

4

Nebraska

Jan. 17, 2022

78-71

Nebraska

10-22

5

Purdue

Jan. 20, 2022

68-65

Indiana

29-8

6

Penn State

Jan. 26, 2022

74-57

Indiana

14-17

7

Maryland

Jan. 29, 2022

68-55

Maryland

15-17

8

Maryland

Feb. 24, 2022

74-64

Indiana

15-17

9

Minnesota

Feb. 27, 2022

84-79

Minnesota

13-17

10

Michigan

March 10, 2022

74-69

Indianapolis

19-15

11

Illinois

March 11, 2022

65-63

Indianapolis

23-10

Indiana 2021-22 Big Ten regular season record: 9-11 (9th of 14 Big Ten teams).

Indiana 2021-22 Big Ten tournament record: 2-1.

2022-23 Big Ten wins

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) drives to the basket defended by Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during the second half at State Farm Center. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Win #

Opponent

Date

Score

Place

Opp. W-L

12

Nebraska

Dec. 7, 2022

81-65

Indiana

16-16

13

Wisconsin

Jan. 14, 2023

63-45

Indiana

20-15

14

Illinois

Jan. 19, 2023

80-65

Illinois

20-13

15

Michigan State

Jan. 22, 2023

82-69

Indiana

21-13

16

Minnesota

Jan. 25, 2023

61-57

Minnesota

9-22

17

Ohio State

Jan. 28, 2023

86-70

Indiana

16-19

18

Purdue

Feb. 4, 2023

79-74

Indiana

29-6

19

Rutgers

Feb. 7, 2023

66-60

Indiana

19-15

20

Michigan

Feb. 11, 2023

62-61

Michigan

18-16

21

Illinois

Feb. 18, 2023

71-68

Indiana

20-13

22

Purdue

Feb. 25, 2023

79-71

Purdue

29-6

23

Michigan

March 5, 2023

75-73, OT

Indiana

18-16

24

Maryland

March 10, 2023

70-60

Chicago

22-13

Indiana 2022-23 Big Ten regular season record: 12-8 (tied for 2nd among 14 Big Ten teams).

Indiana 2022-23 Big Ten tournament record: 1-1.

2023-24 season

Anthony Walker
Indiana's Anthony Walker (4) celebrates the Hoosiers victory during the second half of the Indiana versus Wisconsin men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Win #

Opponent

Date

Score

Place

Opp. W-L

25

Maryland

Dec. 1, 2023

65-53

Indiana

16-17

26

Michigan

Dec. 5, 2023

78-75

Michigan

8-24

27

Ohio State

Jan. 6, 2024

71-65

Indiana

22-14

28

Minnesota

Jan. 12, 2024

74-62

Indiana

19-15

29

Iowa

Jan. 30, 2024

74-68

Indiana

19-15

30

Ohio State

Feb. 6, 2024

76-73

Ohio State

22-14

31

Wisconsin

Feb. 27, 2024

74-70

Indiana

22-14

32

Maryland

March 3, 2024

83-78

Maryland

16-17

33

Minnesota

March 6, 2024

70-58

Minnesota

19-15

34

Michigan State

March 10, 2024

65-64

Indiana

20-15

35

Penn State

March 14, 2024

61-59

Minneapolis

16-17

Indiana 2023-24 Big Ten regular season record: 10-10 (tied for 6th among 14 Big Ten teams).

Indiana 2023-24 Big Ten tournament record: 1-1.

2024-25 season

Trey Galloway.
Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) drives to the basket against Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (2) during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Win #

Opponent

Date

Score

Place

Opp W-L

36

Minnesota

Dec. 9, 2024

82-67

Indiana

TBD

37

Rutgers

Jan. 2, 2025

84-74

Indiana

TBD

38

Penn State

Jan. 5, 2025

77-71

Philadelphia

TBD

39

USC

Jan. 8, 2025

82-69

Indiana

TBD

40

Ohio State

Jan. 17, 2025

77-76, OT

Ohio State

TBD

41

Michigan State

Feb. 11, 2025

71-67

Michigan State

TBD

42

Purdue

Feb. 23, 2025

73-58

Indiana

TBD

43

Penn State

Feb. 26, 2025

83-78

Indiana

TBD

44

Washington

March 1, 2025

78-62

Seattle

TBD

45

Ohio State

March 8, 2025

66-60

Indiana

TBD

Indiana 2024-25 Big Ten regular season record: 10-10.

OVERALL BIG TEN RECORD (including Big Ten tournament games): 45-42.

MIke Woodson Nonconference Power 5 Wins

Note: Includes wins over schools from the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big 12 Conference, the Big East Conference and the Southeastern Conference.

2021-22 season

Indiana St. John's
St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and forward Miller Kopp (12) defend in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Win #

Opponent

Date

Score

Place

Opp. W-L

1

St. John's

Nov. 17, 2021

76-74

Indiana

17-15

2

Notre Dame

Dec. 18, 2021

24-11

Indianapolis

24-11

2021-22 Nonconference Power 5 record: 2-1.

2022-23 season

Xavier Johnson
Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) tries to get the crowd excited during the Indiana versus North Carolina men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Win #

Opponent

Date

Score

Place

Opp. W-L

3

Xavier

Nov. 18, 2022

81-79

Xavier

27-10

4

North Carolina

Nov. 30, 2022

77-65

Indiana

20-13

2022-23 Nonconference Power 5 record: 2-3.

2023-24 season

Win #

Opponent

Date

Score

Place

Opp. W-L

5

Louisville

Nov. 20, 2023

74-66

New York

8-24

2023-24 Nonconference Power 5 record: 1-3.

2024-25 season

Kanaan Carlyle
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jacobi Wright (1) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Kanaan Carlyle (9) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Win #

Opponent

Date

Score

Place

Opp W-L

6

South Carolina

Nov. 16, 2024

87-71

Indiana

TBD

7

Providence

Nov. 29, 2024

89-73

Bahamas

TBD

2024-25 Nonconference Power 5 record: 2-1.

OVERALL NONCONFERENCE POWER 5 RECORD: 7-8.

Mike Woodson Top 25 Wins

Note: All wins against teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 at the time the game was played.

2021-22 season

Jordan Geronimo
Indiana's Jordan Geronimo (22) celebrates with fans who rushed the floor after the Indiana versus Purdue men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Indiana won the game 68-65 to upset (4) Purdue. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Win #

Opponent

Date

Score

Place

Ranking

Opp. W-L

1

Ohio State

Jan. 6, 2022

67-51

Indiana

13

20-12

2

Purdue

Jan. 20, 2022

68-65

Indiana

4

29-8

3

Illinois

March 11, 2022

65-63

Indianapolis

16

23-10

2021-22 record vs. Top 25 teams: 3-6.

2022-23 season

Jalen Hood-Schifino
Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at Mackey Arena. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Win #

Opponent

Date

Score

Place

Ranking

Opp. W-L

4

North Carolina

Nov. 30, 2022

77-65

Indiana

18

20-13

5

Wisconsin

Jan. 14, 2023

63-45

Indiana

18

20-15

6

Purdue

Feb. 4, 2023

79-74

Indiana

1

29-6

7

Rutgers

Feb. 7, 2023

66-60

Indiana

24

19-15

8

Purdue

Feb. 25, 2023

79-71

Purdue

5

29-6

2022-23 record vs. Top 25 teams: 5-3.

2023-24 season

Indiana did not defeat any Top 25 teams in the 2023-24 season.

2023-24 record vs. Top 25 teams: 0-6.

2024-25 season

Win #

Opponent

Date

Score

Place

Ranking

Opp W-L

9

Michigan State

Feb. 11, 2025

71-67

Michigan State

11

TBD

10

Purdue

Feb. 23, 2025

73-58

Indiana

13

TBD

2024-25 record vs. Top 25 teams (so far): 2-5.

OVERALL RECORD AGAINST TOP 25: 10-20.

Todd Golden
TODD GOLDEN

TODD GOLDEN

Long-time Indiana journalist Todd Golden has been a writer with "Indiana Hoosiers on SI" since 2024, and has worked at several state newspapers for more than two decades.