South Dakota State Transfer Zeke Mayo Hearing From Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Some of college basketball's top programs have been in contact with South Dakota State transfer Zeke Mayo.
That list includes Kansas, Auburn, Texas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Florida, Houston, Oklahoma, Alabama, Kansas State, Indiana, Utah and Arkansas, according to Portal Updates. Mayo also declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, according to On3's Joe Tipton, while maintaining one season of collegiate eligibility.
Mayo, a 6-foot-3 guard, was named Summit League Player of the Year following his junior season with the Jackrabbits, and he's a two-time Summit League first-team member.
As a junior in 2023-24, Mayo averaged 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46.6% from the field, 39.1% from 3-point range and 82.8% from the free throw line. He had 16 games with 20-plus points, including a season-high 35 points against North Dakota State.
Mayo had a similarly productive sophomore season, averaging 18.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He shot 42.6% from the field, 36.9% from the 3-point line and 90.4% on free throw attempts. His career high came that year, when he scored 41 points against North Dakota State.
Though Mayo's scored roughly half the amount of points as a freshman, 9.6 per game, he had the most efficient season of his three-year career at South Dakota State. In 2021-22, he shot 41.5% from the 3-point line and 93.3% from the free throw line.
Mayo's shooting splits reveal the ability to score in a variety of ways. As a senior, he attempted 6.7 3-pointers per game and 6.7 2-pointers. Across his career, he shot 38.8% on 595 3-point attempts.
Prior to South Dakota State, Mayo earned All-State honors at Lawrence High School in Kansas, but he didn't receive any high-major college offers. With his background in Lawrence, coach Bill Self's Jayhawks could be a tough team to fend off for Mayo's talents.
Indiana currently has seven open scholarships heading into the 2024-25 season, the fourth under coach Mike Woodson. Kel'el Ware declared for the draft on Tuesday, and Xavier Johnson and Anthony Walker are out of eligibility. CJ Gunn, Kaleb Banks and Payton Sparks have each entered the transfer portal, with Sparks heading back to Ball State, where he began his career.
