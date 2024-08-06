Indiana Football Position Previews: Defensive Tackle Spot Refreshed By Transfers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Change has been blowing through Indiana’s football program since Curt Cignetti took over for Tom Allen in November.
The defensive tackles are no different than any other unit in that regard. Buthaving an influx of new players has become commonplace for the Indiana defense, particularly on the defensive line.
Both projected defensive tackle starters played for other schools in 2023, and Allen mined the transfer portal for gems in his final two recruiting cycles … mostly in vain. Only two defensive tackles haven’t played a game elsewhere.
The 2024 defensive tackle group was hurt during the spring by the transfer of veteran Philip Blidi, who had 30 tackles, including four for a loss. The one-year Hoosier by way of Texas Tech moved on to Auburn.
The churn might be a concern, but the defensive tackles really have nowhere to go but up. Indiana ranked 80th in rushing defense (156.2 yards) in 2023. Only Northwestern (157.8) was worse among the Big Ten’s 14 schools in 2023. Incoming Big Ten member Southern California (186.5) was also worse.
The 2023 defensive tackles also ranked 106th in sacks (1.67 per game). One bright spot was the Hoosiers’ near-top 40 ranking in tackles for loss (6 per game, ranked 42nd nationally).
One change from 2023 is that the team will have a specific defensive tackles coach. Pat Kuntz, an Indianapolis native and former Notre Dame nose guard, is one of several assistant coaches to come with Cignetti from James Madison. Kuntz was on Cignetti’s staff from 2022-23.
Kuntz’s first coaching position was as defensive line coach from 2010-13 at his alma mater, Roncalli High School.
Personnel
- #8 CJ West: redshirt senior, 6-foot-2, 317 pounds, 54 games at Kent State.
- #99 James Carpenter: redshirt senior, 6-foot-2, 288 pounds, 40 games at James Madison.
- #92 Marcus Burris Jr.: redshirt junior, 6-foot-5, 286 pounds, 12 games at Indiana, 8 games at Texas A&M.
- #64 Race Stewart: redshirt junior, 6-foot-3, 302 pounds, one game at Indiana.
- #93 Robby Harrison: redshirt sophomore, 6-foot-4, 298 pounds, four games at Indiana, three games at Arizona State.
- #95 Tyrique Tucker: redshirt sophomore, 6-foot-0, 298 pounds, 13 games at James Madison.
- #90 J'mari Monette: redshirt sophomore, 6-foot-4, 285 pounds.
- #54 Caleb King: freshman, 6-foot-5, 277 pounds.
- #97 Mario Landino: freshman, 6-foot-4, 275 pounds.
Top expected contributors: James Carpenter, CJ West, Marcus Burris Jr., Robby Harrison, Tyrique Tucker.
Contributors who departed from the 2023 team: Phillip Blidi (to Auburn), LeDarrius Cox (to UAB), Patrick Lucas Jr. (to Memphis).
Transfer infusions
Two players who are going to figure heavily in defensive coordinator Bryant Haines’ plans inside the defensive line are both transfers.
James Carpenter is a player Cignetti trusts. He started 37 games for Cignetti at James Madison, working his way up from being a walk-on in 2019. Though he is just 6-foot-2, Carpenter held his own against Sun Belt Conference competition, earning second-team All-Sun Belt honors in 2023. He had nine tackles for loss and four sacks.
“It was a pretty easy transition. I’ve been with Coach (Curt) Cignetti for five years going on six. I’m very comfortable with him and with Coach Kuntz. For the most part, the transition was pretty easy and the system is basically the same,” Carpenter said.
The other starting defensive tackle could be Kent State transfer CJ West. He’s also 6-2, but he’s an intimidating 317 pounds, much larger than Carpenter’s 288-pound brickhouse build.
West played 39 games for the Golden Flashes and was third team All-Mid-American Conference in 2023, an honor that probably would have been higher if Kent State hadn’t had a 1-11 record. He was tied for fourth nationally among interior defensive linemen with 14 tackles for loss or no gain and had seven career sacks for Kent State.
“He was a good player at Kent State. We're excited to have him,” Cignetti said. “And if he's having a good year, that means he's doing what he's coached to do, with great effort and tenacity, and we're freeing him up to make plays.”
An intriguing young addition is James Madison transfer Tyrique Tucker. As a redshirt freshman, Tucker played in all 13 of the Dukes games, starting five of them. Even in limited time, Tucker managed 29 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
He will have to overcome his 6-foot-0 frame to be competitive against Big Ten offensive linemen.
Returning players
While the projected starters are new, those vying for time in the defensive rotation are not.
Marcus Burris Jr. started eight games in 2023 for the Hoosiers after he transferred from Texas A&M. The 6-5, 286-pound Texakana, Texas, native recorded 20 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, and one sack last season.
It’s likely that Burris and West will be interchangeable depending on what scheme Indiana is in.
Robby Harrison, another 2023 transfer from Arizona State, found his way into three games in 2023. He recorded three tackles.
J’mari Monette has been waiting for his time and did not see game action during his redshirt freshman season in 2023.
Among those trying to fight their way into the rotation, only Bloomington native Cam Stewart saw action. He recorded one tackle for loss against Indiana State.
The bottom line
The defensive tackle unit doesn’t have a lot of depth, but it does have a lot of question marks.
Can Carpenter continue his rising career arc against Big Ten competition? Can West do the same? How does the 4-2-5 scheme help make the defensive tackles thrive? Or will it be a weak point that can be exploited?
To be fair, most of the Indiana defensive units have similar questions given that only one starter (Lanell Carr Jr.) returns.
Still, with only Burris having consistently scrapped against Big Ten competition, it’s only natural that these defensive tackles will be considered an area of concern until they prove otherwise.
