Indiana's Joe Hjelle Ready to Attack From the Defensive Line

The Indiana Hoosiers may field the best defensive line in college football in 2026 and defensive tackle Joe Hjelle may be one of the key pieces that flies under the radar.



Hjelle comes to Bloomington after playing in 24 games over two seasons for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and before that he won two JUCO national titles at Iowa Western. He's a winner and he's ready to be deployed in Bryant Haines' defense.

Joe Hjelle Brings Experience and Versatility to Indiana's Defensive Line

"The thing that stuck out to me the most was just how active they get. Um, you know, they're not sticking around, staying on blocks. They're getting vertical. You're trying to cause as much havoc as you can. Really just playing off your teammates," Hjelle said.



"If one person is not winning, then you can play off of them, make them right, and vice versa. So, that's one thing that really stuck out to me when I was getting recruited here and is something that I enjoy."

Veterans Leading the Way on the D-Line

While Hjelle is an experienced veteran on the defensive line, he is still new to the defense. He will have to lean on system veterans Mario Landino and All-American Tyrique Tucker to help him adjust to life in the trenches in Bloomington.

"I am the new guy. Learning this new system has been, at first, a little challenging. It is a lot to learn. It's a very detailed defense. I think that is what makes it so effective. Being able to learn from guys like Tyrique [Tucker] and Mario [Landino] has been really helpful because they have been in the system. They know the plays and a lot of the little things that have helped me become a better player and just understand the defense better," Hjelle said.

Landino and Tucker have thrived in the middle of Indiana's defensive line the last two seasons. Hjelle will want to look more to Landino for a glimpse of how he may be used in 2026, as he could be asked to play both the end and in the interior of the line. Hjelle will have to harken back to his high school days and get in his bag of moves to play on the end.

Iron Sharpens Iron in the Trenches

The offensive line that Hjelle and the rest of the defense go against every day in practice may be the best one they face all year. The old cliché is that iron sharpens iron, and that is the case in Bloomington.

"It's been tough, but I feel like that's probably the best part of it because they're going to make me better as a player," Hjelle said. "They're going to make everyone better. So being able to go against one of the best offensive lines in the country every single day has really helped me become a better player."



The Hoosiers hit the midway point of fall camp this week and the internal battles will only get more intense as IU gets ready for their opener against North Texas on September 5th.