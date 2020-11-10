Ali Patberg Named To Nancy Lieberman Award Preseason Watch List

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball point guard Ali Patberg is receiving her fair share of preseason accolades.

On Monday afternoon, Patberg was placed on the 2021 Nancy Lieberman Award watch list.

Patberg, a transfer from Notre Dame, is in her sixth year of eligibility and third with the Hoosiers.

Below is the full press release on the Lieberman Award:

Senior guard has been named to the 2021 Nancy Lieberman Award preseason watch list on Monday afternoon, announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.

Returning for her sixth season of eligibility, Patberg coming off an impressive junior campaign where she was selected as an All-Big Ten First Team and WBCA All-American honorable mention. She started in all 32 games and averaged a team-high 15.6 points, 5.3 assists, 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor and a +2.2 assist-to-turnover ratio. The Columbus, Ind. was a top 10 finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award in 2020 and is one of two top 10 finalists returning from last season. In addition to appearing on the nation's top point guard watch list, Patberg also earned spots on the Wooden Award, Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and Naismith Trophy watch lists in the 2019-20 season. She earned Academic All-Big Ten and CoSIDA All-District honors as well as she graduated from IU's Kelley School of Business in May 2020 with a degree in finance and is currently pursuing a master's degree in recreational administration.

Now in its twenty-second year, the award recognizes the top point guard in women's NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates exhibit the floor leadership, play-making and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In early February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2021 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In early March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Lieberman and the Hall of Fame's selection committee.

The winner of the 2021 Nancy Lieberman Award will be presented April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Women's Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men's Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Nancy Lieberman Award include Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon (2018-20), Kelsey Plum, Washington (2017), Moriah Jefferson, Connecticut (2015-16), Odyssey Sims, Baylor (2014), Skylar Diggins, Notre Dame (2012-13), Courtney Vandersloot, Gonzaga (2011), Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State (2010), Renee Montgomery, Connecticut (2009), Kristi Toliver, Maryland (2008), Lindsey Harding, Duke (2007), Ivory Latta, North Carolina (2006), Temeka Johnson, LSU (2005), Diana Taurasi, Connecticut (2003-04), and Sue Bird, Connecticut (2000-02).

For more information on the 2021 Nancy Lieberman Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #LiebermanAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, November 13.

2021 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates*

Destiny Slocum, Arkansas

DiDi Richards, Baylor

Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo

Micaela Kelly, Central Michigan

Paige Bueckers, Connecticut

Tiana England, Florida State

Ali Patberg, Indiana

Tra-'Dayja Smith, Longwood

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville

Amy Dilk, Michigan

Myah Taylor, Mississippi State

Raina Perez, NC State

Cece Hooks, Ohio

Diamond Johnson, Rutgers

Nevena Dimitrijevic, St. Francis - Brooklyn

Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse

Lauren Heard, TCU

Kyra Lambert, Texas

Dru Glyten, Utah

Katia Gallegos, UTEP

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2020-21 season

Related Stories: