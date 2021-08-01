Former Indiana Swimmers Zach Apple, Blake Pieroni Win Gold in 400 Medley Relay

The United States won the 4x100 medley relay with a world-record time of 3:26.78 on Saturday. Former Indiana swimmers Zach Apple and Blake Pieroni each helped the team on its way to the gold medal.

The United States has never lost the 4x100 medley relay at the Olympics, and that didn't change Saturday. In the final pool event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the US earned the gold medal in record-breaking fashion.

Former Indiana swimmer Zach Apple and Blake Pieroni helped the team to the gold medal. Apple anchored the event as the US finished in a time of 3:26.78, more than half a second faster than the previous world record set in 2009.

Pieroni did not compete in the final, but he earned a gold medal for his contributions to the team as an anchor in the preliminary heats.

The last time the US didn't win the 4x100 medley relay was back in 1980 when the country was boycotting the Olympics in Moscow.

The Hoosiers now have 11 medals in this year's Olympic games. Lilly King earned a silver medal for her contributions in the women's 4x100 medley relay Saturday. Indiana swimming and diving has one final opportunity to add to its medal count as rising senior diver Andrew Capobianco competes in the 3-meter springboard event.

Prelims for the competition are scheduled for Monday at 2 a.m. ET, followed by the finals at the same time Tuesday.

