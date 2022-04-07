14 Indiana Student Athletes Sign With Hoosiers For Good to Make Difference in Their Communities

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Fourteen Indiana student athletes have signed with Hoosiers For Good, a new program launched in March partnering Hoosier athletes with charitable organizations that can benefit from their name, image and likeness.

Each of the 14 athletes are paired with a local charity to help raise awareness through the athlete's social media and in-person appearances through autograph sessions, speaking engagements, etc.

Their NIL deal with Hoosiers For Good is for the duration of the spring. Hoosiers For Good will sign a new class of student athletes in the fall.

“We are proud to announce this substantial and unique support for these Indiana charities and the people and communities they serve,” said Hoosiers For Good Legal Counsel Fred Glass.

“It is worth expressly noting that we are not announcing, and cannot announce, that any or all of these students are definitely staying at IU for their next season of eligibility. The agreements we announce today do not, and cannot, include any requirement that they be enrolled at IU in order to provide these NIL services.”

Below is a list of the 14 athletes and their respective charities signed with Hoosiers For Good:

Riley Children's Foundation - Brittany Ford - Softball

Indiana Wish - Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger - Basketball

Turnstone and Stop the Violence Indianapolis - Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson - Basketball

Indiana Region of the American Red Cross - Matthew Bedford and Jack Tuttle - Football

RecycleForce - AJ Barner and Shaun Shivers - Football

Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington - Anne Fowler, D.J. Matthews Jr. and Taiwan Mullen - Swimming and Diving and Football

Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County - Camryn Haworth and Jordyn Levy - Volleyball and Soccer.

“We are excited to announce our first class of Hoosiers For Good student athletes,” said Hoosiers For Good executive director Tyler Harris. “From the outset, we have been intentional in identifying student athletes who have a platform and the ambition to positively impact communities in Indiana through charitable participation.

"We believe this first class of Hoosiers For Good student athletes, and all subsequent classes will drive real value for our charitable partners.”

The total NIL compensation for the student athletes is at $470,000 made possible by donors. Agreements are not seen as one size fits all but instead reflects the reach and impact each student athlete uses to promote and impact their assigned charity.

“As a student athlete I am always looking for ways to impact my community, and I'm so excited to be a part of the work that Indiana Wish is doing to grant wishes for kids," said Indiana women's basketball forward Mackenzie Holmes.

"Supporting Indiana Wish and these kids and families gives me the opportunity to be a part of something that’s much bigger than myself."

Hoosiers For Good uses an Incubator Program to encourage any student athlete interested in helping their community and using their voice for good to submit a proposal for funding.

From there, the organization's mission is to support local charity work while influencing the next generation of community leaders in the form of student athletes.

“I'm excited to partner with Stop the Violence Indianapolis and Turnstone as a Hoosiers For Good athlete,” said Indiana men’s basketball forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. “I am truly blessed to raise awareness for these causes that empower people throughout Indiana.”