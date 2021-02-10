Grace Berger Named to Wade Trophy Midseason Watch List

Berger was one of six players to be added to this watch list in the middle of the season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Grace Berger has been rewarded for her impressive play this season, getting named to the Wade Trophy midseason watch list on Wednesday afternoon.

Berger is averaging 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists this season while shooting 45.8% from the floor. She leads the country with two triple-doubles this season as well.

She is one of six players to be added to this watch list in the middle of the season. Berger now joins teammate Ali Patberg on this list as Patberg was named to it in the preseason.

Below is the full press release from the program:

ATLANTA – Junior guard Grace Berger is one of six players in the country to be added to the “Wade Watch” midseason list for the Wade Trophy, announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday.

Berger is the team’s second leading scorer this season, averaging 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from the floor and 77.8 at the free throw line. She also holds an assist-to-turnover ratio of +2.9 and currently leads the nation in triple doubles this season, recording the first two in Indiana women’s basketball history along with one double-double. The Louisville, Ky. native has scored in double figures 12 times this season. In addition, she is a top 10 finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award which honors the nation’s top small forward.

She joins Ali Patberg, who earned a spot on the preseason watch list, as one of 39 candidates for Wade Trophy. Indiana is one of five schools to earn multiple players on the award’s watch list. The Wade Trophy — now in its 44th year — is the oldest and most prestigious national player of the year award in college women’s basketball. It is named in honor of the late, legendary Delta State University head coach Lily Margaret Wade, who won three consecutive national championships with the Lady Statesmen. First awarded in 1978 by the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (AAHPERD), now known as SHAPE America, the Wade Trophy has been presented to the WBCA NCAA Division I National Player of the Year since 2001.

The WBCA will announce the four finalists for the honor in mid-March. The winner of the 2021 Wade Trophy will be announced in April.

Related Stories: