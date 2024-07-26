How to Watch Indiana Hoosiers Compete in Paris 2024 Olympics
Here's the full schedule with television information for every event that will feature an athlete with ties to Indiana University.
The 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony took place on Friday, and some events have already begun.
A total of 19 athletes with ties to Indiana University will compete in this year's Olympics, looking to add to Indiana's medal count, which is currently at 121, including 60 gold, 23 silver and 38 bronze after the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Here's how to watch the Hoosiers in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Saturday, July 27
- Tomer Frankel, swimming, Israel
- Event: 4x100-meter freestyle prelim
- TV: NBC/Peacock at 5 a.m.
- Matt King, swimming, United States
- Event: 4x100-meter freestyle prelim
- TV: NBC/Peacock at 5 a.m.
Sunday, July 28
- Lilly King, swimming, United States
- Event: 100-meter breaststroke prelim
- TV: USA/Peacock at 5 a.m.
- Rafael Miroslaw, swimming, Germany
- Event: 200-meter freestyle prelim
- TV: USA/Peacock at 5 a.m.
- Kotryna Teterevkova, swimming, Lithuania
- Event: 100-meter breaststroke prelim
- TV: USA/Peacock at 5 a.m.
- Kai van Westering, swimming, Netherlands
- Event: 100-meter backstroke prelim
- TV: USA/Peacock at 5 a.m.
Monday, July 29
- Marwan Elkamash, swimming, Egypt
- Event: 800-meter freestyle prelim
- TV: USA/Peacock at 5 a.m.
- Jessica Gaudreault and Shae La Roche, water polo, Canada
- Event: Hungary vs. Canada
- TV: Peacock at 2:05 p.m.
- Zalán Sárkány, swimming, Hungary
- Event: 800-meter freestyle prelim
- TV: USA/Peacock at 5 a.m.
Tuesday, July 30
- Tomer Frankel, swimming, Israel
- Events: 100-meter freestyle prelim, 4x200-meter freestyle prelim
- TV: USA/Peacock at 5 a.m.
- Ching Hwee Gan, swimming, Singapore
- Event: 1,500-meter freestyle prelim
- TV: NBC/Peacock at 5 a.m.
- Josh Matheny, swimming, United States
- Event: 200-meter breaststroke prelim
- TV: USA/Peacock at 5 a.m.
- Rafael Miroslaw, swimming, Germany
- Event: 4x200-meter freestyle prelim
- TV: USA/Peacock at 5 a.m.
- Blake Pieroni, swimming, United States
- Event: 4x200-meter freestyle prelim
- TV: USA/Peacock at 5 a.m.
Wednesday, July 31
- Jessica Gaudreault and Shae La Roche, water polo, Canada
- Event: Canada vs. China
- TV: Peacock at 9:35 a.m.
- Lilly King, swimming, United States
- Event: 200-meter breaststroke prelim
- TV: USA/Peacock at 5 a.m.
- Jessica Parratto, diving, United States
- Event: Synchronized 10-meter
- TV: E!/Peacock at 5 a.m.
- Kotryna Teterevkova, swimming, Lithuania
- Event: 200-meter breaststroke prelim
- TV: NBC/Peacock at 5 a.m.
- Kai van Westering, swimming, Netherlands
- Event: 200-meter backstroke prelim
- TV: USA/Peacock at 5 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1
- Anna Peplowski, swimming, United States
- Event: 4x200-meter freestyle prelim
- TV: USA/Peacock at 5 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 2
- Tomer Frankel, swimming, Israel
- Event: 100-meter butterfly prelim
- TV: NBC/Peacock at 5 a.m.
- Ching Hwee Gan, swimming, Singapore
- Event: 800-meter freestyle prelim
- TV: USA/Peacock at 5 a.m.
- Jessica Gaudreault and Shae La Roche, water polo, Canada
- Event: Canada vs. Australia
- TV: Peacock at 8 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3
- Rikkoi Brathwaite, track and field, British Virgin Islands
- Event: 100-meter prelim
- TV: E!/Peacock at 4:35 a.m.
- Marwan Elkamash, swimming, Egypt
- Event: 1,500-meter freestyle prelim
- TV: NBC/Peacock at 5 a.m.
- Ching Hwee Gan, swimming, singapore
- Event: 4x100-meter medley prelim
- TV: NBC/Peacock at 5 a.m.
- Lilly King, swimming, United States
- Event: 4x100-meter medley prelim
- TV: NBC/Peacock at 5 a.m.
- Zalán Sárkány, swimming, Hungary
- Event: 1,500-meter freestyle prelim
- TV: NBC/Peacock at 5 a.m.
- Kai van Westering, swimming, Netherlands
- Event: 4x100-meter medley prelim
- TV: NBC/Peacock at 5 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4
- Jessica Gaudreault and Shae La Roche
- Event: Canada vs. Netherlands
- TV: Peacock at 12:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
- Andrew Capobianco, diving, United States
- Event: 3-meter prelim
- TV: E!/Peacock at 4 a.m.
- Carson Tyler, diving, United States
- Event: 3-meter prelim
- TV: E!/Peacock at 4 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 8
- Mariah Denigan, open water swimming, United States
- Event: Open water 10k
- TV: USA/Peacock at 1:30 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 9
- Carson Tyler, diving, United States
- Event: 10-meter prelim
- TV: E!/Peacock at 4 a.m.
