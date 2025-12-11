How Will Indiana Football Replace Stephen Daley After Injury? Here Are 3 Best Options

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When Indiana football lost starting edge rusher Kellan Wyatt to a season-ending knee injury Oct. 18 against Michigan State, the Hoosiers preached a next-man-up mentality.

Stephen Daley answered the call. Now, Indiana has to hit the telephone line once again.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said Wednesday that Daley, who went from rotational pass rusher to the Big Ten's leader in tackles for loss, will "probably" miss the remainder of the season due to a "serious" apparent lower-body injury suffered while jumping to high-five fans in celebration of the Hoosiers' 13-10 win over Ohio State on Dec. 6.

So, what's next for Indiana? The Hoosiers have three primary pathways to filling Daley's void. Here's a look at where they may go to find a running mate opposite All-Big Ten honorable mention edge rusher Mikail Kamara.

Next, next man up?

When Kamara missed time during the Big Ten championship game, sophomore edge defender Daniel Ndukwe stepped into his spot and played 15 defensive snaps. Ndukwe has appeared in 12 of 13 games this season, but he didn't play defensively until Week 8 against Michigan State.

Ndukwe has played 104 snaps on defense — 47 in run defense, 32 in pass rush and 25 in coverage — while registering five total pressures, including four quarterback hurries and one hit, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 6-foot-3, 244-pound Ndukwe's best game this season came in Week 12 against Wisconsin, when he played 36 defensive snaps and logged two tackles and three pressures. Kamara missed all but the opening possession, prompting Ndukwe to play extensively opposite Daley.

Ndukwe, a three-star recruit from Arabia Mountain High School in Lithonia, Ga., was one of five true freshmen to play 12 games in 2024. He's steadily risen up the depth chart this fall, taking over as the No. 3 edge rusher after Wyatt's injury and the No. 2 when Kamara missed time.

Now, with Wyatt and Daley both expected to miss the CFP run, Ndukwe is the primary candidate to be the latest next-man-up.

An offseason reversal?

Indiana moved defensive lineman Mario Landino from field defensive end, where he spent his freshman season, to defensive tackle over the offseason. The 6-foot-4, 284-pound Landino has flourished on the interior, collecting five sacks and six tackles for loss this fall.

But the Hoosiers may have no better options. Landino has played sparingly on the outside this season, as he's played either left or right defensive end on 76 of his 423 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines touted Landino's versatility earlier this season, and defensive ends coach Buddha Williams followed suit in mid-November.

"He's phenomenal," Williams said Nov. 13 on the Inside IU Football radio show. "I mean, you can put him all across the board. And he's sharp, able to pick up things. And our system is not easy to grasp. And for him to be able to pick up and play multiple positions and line up anywhere across the front is a big asset to us."

The Hoosiers may choose to move Landino outside in part because of their depth on the interior. Defensive tackle Tyrique Tucker earned first-team All-American honors from CBS Sports, and senior interior defensive linemen Hosea Wheeler and Dominique Ratcliff have each played well this season.

Indiana has more depth and experience inside than outside. Kicking Landino outside may offer the safest floor and lowest drop-off of any potential solution.

Rolling linebackers down?

Indiana has perhaps college football's best group of linebackers, aided by the trio package of senior Aiden Fisher, redshirt junior Isaiah Jones and sophomore Rolijah Hardy. The Hoosiers' linebackers had considerable success as pass rushers, be it as second-level blitzers, working across linemen on stunts or winning rush opportunities against tackles.

Hardy leads the Hoosiers with eight sacks, while Jones ranks second with seven sacks. Fisher, the green dot who occupies the middle of Indiana's defense, has added 2.5 sacks. Of the three, it's more probable Jones or Hardy rotate down to the end of the line of scrimmage, should Indiana opt for such a strategy.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Jones has played 105 snaps on the line of scrimmage, according to Pro Football Focus, and registered 71 pass rushing snaps. Hardy, who stands 5-foot-11 and 229 pounds, spent 126 snaps on the line of scrimmage, per PFF, and logged 80 snaps as a pass rusher.

Perhaps Indiana will ultimately decide not to change the frequency with which Jones and Hardy play as on-ball linebackers, but both have proven proficient at generating pressure and finishing with sacks. If nothing else, the Hoosiers know they can find pass rush productivity from alternative sources beyond the defensive line.