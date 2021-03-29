How to Watch Indiana's Game with Arizona on Monday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Here's everything you need to know about Indiana's game with Arizona on Monday night.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Two teams will be competing in the Elite Eight for the first time ever on Monday night in the Alamodome.

Both Indiana and Arizona have never been to this stage of the NCAA Tournament, and both teams are looking to continue their historic seasons.

For Indiana, there will be one familiar face on the other side. Arizona guard Bendu Yeaney played at Indiana, where she helped the Hoosiers win the WNIT in 2018 and advance to the Round of 32 in 2019 before tearing her Achilles. Yeaney, originally from Oregon, decided to transfer closer to home and went to Arizona.

Who: No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (21-5, 16-2 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 3 seed Arizona Wildcats (19-5, 13-4 in the Pac-12).

