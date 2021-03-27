How to Watch Indiana's Game with NC State on Saturday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Here's everything you need to know about Indiana's game with NC State on Saturday night.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — For the first time in program history, Indiana will be playing in the Sweet Sixteen.

The No. 4-seeded Hoosiers have a date with the No. 1 seed in their region, NC State. Both teams have won their first two NCAA Tournament games by double digits, and both teams played extremely well down the stretch of their respective seasons.

Here's everything you need to know about Indiana's game with NC State on Saturday night:

Who: No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (20-5, 16-2 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 12 seed NC State Wolfpack (22-2, 12-2 in the ACC).

No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (20-5, 16-2 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 12 seed NC State Wolfpack (22-2, 12-2 in the ACC). When : 6 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 27.

: 6 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 27. Where: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas.

Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas. Latest Line: Indiana is a 1.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 11 a.m. on Saturday. The over/under is 134.5.

Indiana is a 1.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 11 a.m. on Saturday. The over/under is 134.5. Poll rankings: Indiana is currently ranked No. 12 overall in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll entering the NCAA Tournament. NC State is ranked No. 3.

Indiana is currently ranked No. 12 overall in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll entering the NCAA Tournament. NC State is ranked No. 3. Last time out: Indiana defeated Belmont in the second round 70-48. NC State defeated South Florida 79-67 in the Round of 32.

Indiana defeated Belmont in the second round 70-48. NC State defeated South Florida 79-67 in the Round of 32. Series history: NC State leads the overall series 4-0.

NC State leads the overall series 4-0. Last meeting: The two teams last played on Dec. 6, 2016. NC State defeated Indiana 84-70.

The two teams last played on Dec. 6, 2016. NC State defeated Indiana 84-70. TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Announcers: Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (color commentator), Holly Rowe (sideline)

Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (color commentator), Holly Rowe (sideline) Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM

WHCC 105.1 FM Announcers: Greg Murray

Related Stories: