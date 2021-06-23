Indiana Soccer Announces 2021 Fall Schedule

Indiana gets back in action quickly in pursuit of a ninth NCAA championship when the fall 2021 season begins on Aug. 27. The first home game is Aug, 31 against Butler, with 100 percent capacity allowed for fans.

Indiana Men’s Soccer Announces 2021 Schedule

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men’s soccer head coach Todd Yeagley announced the schedule for the 2021 season on Tuesday afternoon.

The schedule will feature 11 home games and a non-conference slate for the first time since the 2019 campaign. The list of opponents includes four teams ranked inside the top-60 of the final RPI rankings from a season ago.

“We are very excited to welcome our fans back to Armstrong Stadium this fall,” said Yeagley. “The atmosphere and energy inside Armstrong Stadium will play in important role in our continuous pursuit for championship success.”

Season tickets for 2021 are now on sale at $44 for adults and $22 for ages 3-18. Children two and under are free. Each adult season ticket also comes with $10 concession vouchers. Indiana University faculty/staff and students receive free admission with school ID on game day.

Indiana will open the season at Notre Dame on Aug. 27 before opening Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium on Aug. 31 against in-state rival Butler.

The Hoosiers will host participating teams Creighton, Ohio State and Xavier as part of the IU Credit Union/adidas Classic from Sept. 3-6. IU will open the tournament at 8 p.m. on Sept. 3 against Creighton before playing Xavier at 8 p.m. on Sept. 6.

The remainder of the non-conference slate features home games against Omaha (Oct. 6), Trine (Oct. 9), Evansville (Oct. 20) and VCU (Oct. 27). The Hoosiers will also travel east to take on the Akron Zips on Sept. 10.

The winners of the last six Big Ten trophies will host four conference rivals Rutgers (Sept. 17), Michigan (Oct. 1), Ohio State (Oct. 12) and Wisconsin (Oct. 24) at Armstrong Stadium. Conversely, the Hoosiers will travel to Northwestern (Sept. 21), Michigan State (Sept. 26), Penn State (Oct. 17) and Maryland (Oct. 31) in league play.

Indiana’s Big Ten Tournament title defense will begin with the quarterfinals on Nov. 7. The semifinals and finals will take place the following week. Further determinations on sites and time have yet to be made.

The 2021 NCAA College Cup will take place Dec. 10 and 12 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. Dates for the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament will be announced at a later date.

Prior to the start of the regular season, the Hoosiers will play three exhibition matches. IU will face both DePaul (Aug. 16) and Louisville (Aug. 21) at Armstrong Stadium with a match against Wright State (Aug. 19) at Grand Park in Westfield sandwiched between.

Single game tickets and information will be available in August.