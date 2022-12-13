Indiana Soccer: Hoosiers Lose NCAA Title Game to Syracuse on Penalty Kicks

CARY, N.C. — So close, again. For the second time in 18 months, Indiana was on the verge of its ninth NCAA soccer national championship on Monday night, but fell to Syracuse on penalty kicks.

Tied 2-2 after regulation, both teams went scoreless through 20 minutes of overtime and the title game went to penalty kicks. And Syracuse claimed the title in the eighth frame, scoring after Indiana's Maouloun Goumballe attempt to the right corner was saved.

It was the second time that Indiana has lost a title game late, falling to Marshall 1-0 in overtime in May of 2021 in the COVID-delayed 2020 season. So Indiana stays stuck at eight national titles in its 17 title game appearances during its 50 years of NCAA soccer.

And this one really hurt. Every title game that ends in defeat in penalty kicks always done. It's not real soccer.

"There's not much you can say or do for these guys," Indiana coach Todd Yeagley said to IUHoosiers.com of his unconsolable players after the tough loss. "There's a lot of tears. These guys care so much. They understand what it means to wear the jersey, and what it's all about. They invest a lot. When you do that, it can hurt more."

Indiana came from behind twice in regulation, forcing the extra period. Syracuse scored first in the 24th minute — the first goal Indiana had allowed during the entire five-game tournament — but Indiana answered in the 32nd minutes and scored when a corner bounced around and fell to sophomore forward Patrick McDonald, a sophomore from Greensboro, N.C., who got his foot around it and put it into the lower right corner.

Indiana forward Samuel Sarver (9) with the ball in the first half at WakeMed Soccer Park in the 2022 NCAA championship game. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Syracuse answered right back just a minute later, though, scoring in the 33rd minute to take the lead again. It wasn't until the 80th minute that the Hoosiers would find the equalizer. Sophomore forward Samuel Sarver attracted defenders in the box before finding Herbert Endeley, who took a touch wide before putting his body around it and blasting past Syracuse keeper Russell Shealy, who was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

The game was decided on penalty kicks. Ryan Wittenbrink scored first for the Hoosiers, but Karsen Henderlong was stopped in the second round. Indiana keeper JT Harms made a stop of his own, though, and it remained tied.

Five straight Hoosiers scored, with Tommy Mihalic, Sarver, Joey Maher, Luka Bazerra and Quinten Helmer all converting. Gouballe was stopped by Syracuse goalkeeper Russell Shealy, and the Orange won their first NCAA title on the next attempt, winning 7-6.

"My best friends are on this team," said Indiana keeper Harms, who has been fantastic the entire tournament. "I feel for the seniors. They deserve better. It is what it is. We'll bounce back. There's no doubt about it. Penalties aren't an ideal way to decide the game, but goalkeepers know this is the time to shine."

Indiana players line up to watch the penalty kick shootout during Monday's title game. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Yeagley, who has won national titles as a player and a coach, understands that penalty kicks are a tough was to determine a winner in a game, especially when it's for a nationa title. The Hoosiers finished the season with a 14-4-7 record, making a great NCAA Tournament run after an average regular season, at least by their lofty standards, where they failed to win the Big Ten regular season or conference tournament.

"I was confident in all of them," Yeagley said. "It's a difficult position to be in. It's such a tough situation. Even when you win, you feel for the other team. It's unique to our sport."

Related stories on Indiana soccer