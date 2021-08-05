Indiana Soccer Names Kevin Robson Associate Head Coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's Kevin Robson got a promotion this week. Hoosiers soccer coach Todd Yeagley announced the promotion of Robson to associate head coach on Tuesday.

“Kevin’s new role spotlights his important contributions to our soccer program,” Yeagley said in a release from the school. “His engaging personality, tremendous work rate and eye for talent has played a big part in our success on and off the field.

"Kevin loves IU soccer and continues to invest his heart and soul into our program. He has done a great job in helping IU soccer continue our quest for championship success.”

According to the release, Robson is in his eighth season as a full-time assistant coach with the program and fourth season as the recruiting coordinator.

The Hoosiers finished as a national runner-up during the unique 2020-21 season that was played in the spring instead of the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They lost in the title game to Marshall.. Robson was named one of the top assistants in the country by College Soccer News.

In the seven years since Robson has been on staff, the Hoosiers have posted a record of 102- 21-28 (.768) earning top 16 seeds in the NCAA Tournament in each of his seven years, reaching the College Cup on three occasions.

Robson returned to Bloomington in July 2013 after stints as both a player (2003-06) and student coach (2007). Robson was a member of the Hoosiers' 2003 and 2004 NCAA title teams and was also a member of five Big Ten Championship teams during his career (three regular season and two tournament championships). Robson led the Hoosiers in assists with six in 2006 and finished second in that category on the 2004 title team.

Related stories on Indiana soccer