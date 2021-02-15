Indiana Women's Basketball Projected as No. 3 Seed in NCAA Tournament

Indiana is projected as a three seed in the NCAA Tournament with a 13-4 overall record and 11-2 Big Ten record.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The most recent ESPN bracketology was released Monday for women's basketball, and Indiana is projected to be a No. 3 seed.

The other three seeds are Michigan, who Indiana plays at home on Thursday, Arizona, which features former Indiana player Bendu Yeaney, and UCLA.

Indiana is currently 13-4 and 11-2 in the Big Ten right now, riding a four-game win streak. Indiana has won eight of its last nine games as well.

Indiana's four losses have all come against projected tournament teams. The Hoosiers lost to Kentucky, who is a projected five seed, Tennessee (six seed), Maryland (two seed) and Ohio State, who is a top-25 team right now but is ineligible to play in the tournament this season.

The Hoosiers' current first-round opponent is projected to be UT Martin, and the winner of that game would play the winner of Washington State and Missouri State.

Head coach Teri Moren has said numerous times this season that Indiana has very lofty goals not only in the Big Ten but in the NCAA Tournament as well.

But the Hoosiers don't pay attention to the rankings or where they are projected to go in March this early in February. Right now, Moren's squad is prepping for a huge home game against Michigan this Thursday in a game that will be pivotal to the Big Ten standings.

The Wolverines are also projected to be a three seed in the tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET in Assembly Hall.

