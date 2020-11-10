Indiana Women's Basketball Ranked No. 16 in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Associated Press Top 25 poll for women's basketball was released Tuesday, and Indiana checks in at No. 16.

This is the highest preseason ranking in program history.

Indiana is one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25.

Below is the full AP top 25:

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. UConn

4. Baylor

5. Louisville

6. Mississippi State

7. Arizona

8. NC State

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Kentucky

12. Maryland

13. Texas A & M

14. Arkansas

15. Iowa State

16. Indiana

17. Northwestern

18. Oregon State

19. DePaul

20. Ohio State

21. Gonzaga

22. Notre Dame

23. Syracuse

24. Missouri State

25. Michigan

Others receiving votes:

Texas 24, South Dakota 21, Florida St. 12, North Carolina 10, Arizona St. 6, Princeton 5, Marquette 4, South Dakota St. 3, Boston College 2, South Florida 1, Southern Cal 1, Rutgers 1, Tennessee 1, Duke 1.

