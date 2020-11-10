SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Indiana Women's Basketball Ranked No. 16 in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Associated Press Top 25 poll for women's basketball was released Tuesday, and Indiana checks in at No. 16.

This is the highest preseason ranking in program history.

Indiana is one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25.

Below is the full AP top 25:

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. UConn

4. Baylor

5. Louisville

6. Mississippi State

7. Arizona

8. NC State

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Kentucky

12. Maryland

13. Texas A&M

14. Arkansas

15. Iowa State

16. Indiana

17. Northwestern

18. Oregon State

19. DePaul

20. Ohio State

21. Gonzaga

22. Notre Dame

23. Syracuse

24. Missouri State

25. Michigan

Others receiving votes: 

Texas 24, South Dakota 21, Florida St. 12, North Carolina 10, Arizona St. 6, Princeton 5, Marquette 4, South Dakota St. 3, Boston College 2, South Florida 1, Southern Cal 1, Rutgers 1, Tennessee 1, Duke 1.

Related Stories:

  • TERI MOREN TALKS SCHEDULING: It's been a challenge scheduling games this offseason, and Teri Moren talks about the adjustments they've had to make. CLICK HERE
  • A LOOK INTO ALEKSA GULBE'S SUMMER IN LATVIA: Junior forward Aleksa Gulbe spent the summer in her home country of Latvia, and there were times where didn't know if she could come back to Bloomington. CLICK HERE
  • WOMEN'S BASKETBALL MOTIVATED FOR SUCCESSFUL SEASON: The women's basketball program is coming off one its best seasons, but it didn't get to finish due to COVID-19. They are hungry for more success this season. CLICK HERE
Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report Card: Glowing Marks for 3-0 Hoosiers After Big Win over Michigan

Indiana beat Michigan on Saturday for the first time in 33 years, and the Hoosiers did it in impressive fashion. So, obviously, their weekly report card is full with a bunch of high grades. It wasn't perfect, but it was close.

Tom Brew

How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan State on Saturday

Indiana will make its first appearance on ABC this season with the Hoosiers play at Michigan State on Saturday. Here are game times and TV stations for all seven Big Ten games this weekend.

Tom Brew

Point Spreads: Hoosiers Big Favorite at Michigan State

Indiana is unbeaten and ranked in the top-10 of both national polls now, and the Hoosiers are 9.5-point favorites on the road at Michigan State next Saturday. Here are the opening lines for all seven Big Ten games for the Nov. 13-14 weekend.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Power Rankings, Week 3: Upstart Maryland Adds to Penn State's Misery

For the first time on more than 40 years, Maryland has won back-to-back games as a three-touchdown underdog or more, and it added to Penn State's 2020 pain on Saturday night.

Tom Brew

Michigan Reaction: 'Stick a Fork in Him' About Beleaguered Coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan came to Indiana and lost for the first time in 33 years on Saturday, and after a second straight brutal week, the critics are calling for coach Jim Harbaugh's head.

Tom Brew

by

rooster59

My Two Cents: Indiana's Nick Sheridan Validates Tom Allen's Hire By Calling a Perfect Game

Indiana coach Tom Allen had to take a bit of a leap of faith when he hired Nick Sheridan as his offensive coordinator. Sheridan proved Saturday that he was the right hire, calling a great game in leading the Hoosiers to a huge 38-21 win over his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines.

Tom Brew

Indiana Ends 3 Decades of Misery in Victory Over Michigan

Indiana's offense exploded in a 38-21 rout of Michigan, ending a 24-game losing streak to the Wolverines that had stretched to 33 years. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was sensational, passing for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Tom Brew

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Michigan in Real Time

Undefeated Indiana tries to snap a 24-game losing streak against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium and go to 3-0 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers have played the Wolverines tough here lately, with two of the past three games going to overtime.

Tom Brew

Latest Lines: How to Bet Big Ten Football Games in Week 3

Can Indiana and Northwestern remain unbeaten? Do Penn State and Ohio State continue their traditions of blowing out lesser foes? There's been a bit of movement in the point spreads, so here is our breakdown of all six Big Ten games.

Tom Brew

GameDay Prediction: Can Indiana Finally End Its Long Losing Streak to Michigan?

Indiana has suffered 24 losses in a row to Michigan in a streak that dates back to 1987. None of that means anything however, when the two teams square off on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Tom Brew