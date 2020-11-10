Indiana Women's Basketball Ranked No. 16 in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Associated Press Top 25 poll for women's basketball was released Tuesday, and Indiana checks in at No. 16.
This is the highest preseason ranking in program history.
Indiana is one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25.
Below is the full AP top 25:
1. South Carolina
2. Stanford
3. UConn
4. Baylor
5. Louisville
6. Mississippi State
7. Arizona
8. NC State
9. UCLA
10. Oregon
11. Kentucky
12. Maryland
13. Texas A&M
14. Arkansas
15. Iowa State
16. Indiana
17. Northwestern
18. Oregon State
19. DePaul
20. Ohio State
21. Gonzaga
22. Notre Dame
23. Syracuse
24. Missouri State
25. Michigan
Others receiving votes:
Texas 24, South Dakota 21, Florida St. 12, North Carolina 10, Arizona St. 6, Princeton 5, Marquette 4, South Dakota St. 3, Boston College 2, South Florida 1, Southern Cal 1, Rutgers 1, Tennessee 1, Duke 1.
Related Stories:
- TERI MOREN TALKS SCHEDULING: It's been a challenge scheduling games this offseason, and Teri Moren talks about the adjustments they've had to make. CLICK HERE
- A LOOK INTO ALEKSA GULBE'S SUMMER IN LATVIA: Junior forward Aleksa Gulbe spent the summer in her home country of Latvia, and there were times where didn't know if she could come back to Bloomington. CLICK HERE
- WOMEN'S BASKETBALL MOTIVATED FOR SUCCESSFUL SEASON: The women's basketball program is coming off one its best seasons, but it didn't get to finish due to COVID-19. They are hungry for more success this season. CLICK HERE