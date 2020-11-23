Indiana Women's Basketball Releases Full Schedule

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The full schedule for the Indiana women's basketball team is finally here.

The Big Ten announces its conference schedule on Monday, officially completing Indiana's schedule.

Below is the full release and full schedule from the program:

The final piece of the schedule puzzle is now complete for Indiana women’s basketball as the Big Ten announced the league schedule on Monday afternoon.

The preseason favorite Hoosiers will kick off its 20 game Big Ten schedule against Nebraska at home on December 20 and travel to Minnesota on December 23 before breaking for the Christmas holiday. IU closes out the 2020 calendar at home against Illinois on December 31st.

IU is scheduled for eight games in the month of January, starting off at Maryland on January 4th and at Penn State on January 7th. The Hoosiers will host Wisconsin (Jan. 10), Rutgers (Jan. 18) and Michigan State (Jan. 31) and travel to Purdue (Jan. 14), Michigan State (Jan. 21) and Northwestern (Jan. 24).

Play in February starts against Ohio State (Feb. 4) at home while then traveling to Iowa City to face the Hawkeyes (Feb. 7). A road trip to Illinois is how the Hoosiers will celebrate Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) before hosting two home games against Michigan (Feb. 18) and Iowa (Feb. 21). IU will face Wisconsin in Madison (Feb. 24) and Ohio State at home (Feb. 27).

The only game currently slated for March is the annual Barn Burner Trophy game when Purdue visits Bloomington on either March 5th or March 6th.

All tip times and TV information will be announced at a later date. Every game will be carried on the radio with the voice of the Hoosiers, Greg Murray on WHCC 105.1 FM.

Previously announced, the No. 16/15 Hoosiers will open the season on Wednesday, November 25 against Eastern Kentucky at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip will be at 1:30 p.m. ET. It’s one of three home non-conference games of the season that also includes a matchup with Samford (Dec. 3) and Butler (Dec. 13). The non-conference portion is highlighted by a potential Top 25 matchup with Kentucky on December 6 in Lexington, Ky. The game will air live on ESPNU at 4 p.m. ET.

IU does have the flexibility in their non-conference schedule to allow for one additional contest this season.

Consistent with IU Athletics' ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of students, coaches, staff, spectators and the local community, all men's and women's basketball games scheduled at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall - will be played without fans indefinitely. IU Athletics' decision is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is consistent with what has transpired on all Big Ten campuses during the 2020 football season.

IU Athletics will continue to work with local and state health officials, the Big Ten, and campus leadership to determine if and when fans will be permitted to attend men's and women's basketball games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall during the 2020-21 season.

While IU fans won't be in the stands to start the season for the men's or women's games, fans will have the opportunity to have their presence felt at both. IU Athletics is offering the chance to purchase a fan cutout for the upcoming men's and women's basketball seasons, with packages starting as low as $25. Premium packages include the option to have your cutout returned to you at season's end signed by either Men's Coach Archie Miller or Women's Coach Teri Moren. Fans will have the ability to choose their cutout location in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and the cutout will be utilized for both the IU men's and women's basketball games. VISIT HERE for more information.

