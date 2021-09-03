NHRA Signs 6 Indiana Athletes to NIL Deals to Promote This Weekend's Races in Indianapolis

Indiana football players Michael Penix Jr., Ty Fryfogle and Sean Wracher have been hired by the NHRA in NIL deals to promote this weekend's U.S. Nationals drag races at Lucas Oil Raceway. Hoosiers basketball players Anthony Leal and Michael Durr are involved as well, as is Olympic diver Anthony Capobianco.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – New name, image and likeness legislation passed by the NCAA in July has led to promotional deals of all shapes and sizes for college athletes, and on Friday, the NHRA became the first motorsports organization to jump into the NIL business.

The NHRA – the National Hot Rod Association, the large organization that runs the world's largest drag racing circuit, has hired six Indiana University athletes to help promote this weekend's U.S. Nationals that run through Monday at Lucas Oil Raceway on the west side of Indianapolis.

Three Indiana football players – quarterback Michael Penix Jr., wide receiver Ty Fryfogle and long snapper Sean Wracher – are part of the team, along with basketball players Anthony Leal and Michael Durr, and Olympic diver Andrew Capobianco.

Penix also has an NIL deal with Sports Illustrated Indiana. He is part of the "Mike & Micah Podcast'' that is broadcast live every Tuesday night from Yogi's Bar & Grill in Bloomington. The show starts at 7 p.m. ET and can be watched live online on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

“We are continually looking to promote the sport in unique ways, and new NIL legislation afforded us the opportunity to collaborate with local student-athletes and engage with the motorsports community in a way that’s never been done before,” said Jeffrey Young, NHRA Vice President, Marketing and Communications.

“These athletes are local stars and have an authentic connection with communities across the country where our races take place. We will continue to grow this program, and provide student-athletes with incredible experiences and unprecedented access to our events, drivers, and fans.”

NHRA BECOMES FIRST MOTORSPORTS ORGANIZATION TO SIGN NIL DEALS WITH STUDENT-ATHLETES

Local Indiana University Student-Athletes Will Promote This Weekend’s Race at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis

Glendora, CA – September 3, 2021 – As the NHRA season continues this weekend in Indianapolis, the largest auto racing organization in the world today announced it has signed NIL contracts with six Indiana University student-athletes in partnership with industry-leading athlete marketing platform Opendorse. With the signings, NHRA becomes the first motorsports organization to officially partner with student-athletes since NCAA and state regulations were passed on July 1.

Indiana University football players Michael Penix Jr. (Quarterback), Tyrese Fryfogle (Wide Receiver), and Sean Wracher (Long Snapper), basketball players Michael Durr (Center) and Anthony Leal (Guard), and Olympic diver Andrew Capobianco will work closely with the NHRA to promote this weekend’s race on social media.

NHRA leveraged Opendorse Deals to secure and facilitate each partnership. Opendorse Deals is where brands and fans can browse, book, and activate online and offline endorsement opportunities with any athlete.

NHRA will engage student-athletes through the remainder of the season in each state where races are held, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, Las Vegas, and California.

