Aminu Mohammed Likely to Leave for College in Early January

Mohammed is Indiana's top target for the class of 2021, where the Hoosiers only have one commit so far.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Five-star guard Aminu Mohammed is expected to start his high school season at Greenwood Laboratory School before departing for college in early January, his guardian told the Springfield News-Leader on Tuesday.

This means Mohammed's college decision should be coming within the next few weeks.

His guardian, Shawn Harmon, said Mohammed's commitment will likely be announced through a national media outlet.

Indiana first offered Mohammed in July 2019, so the Hoosiers have been recruiting him for over a year now. Mohammed attended Indiana's home game against Maryland this past season, and he has been talking to Archie Miller and his staff over Zoom since quarantine started.

Indiana's main competition for Mohammed right now is Maryland, Georgetown, Kansas State, Georgia and Oklahoma State.

Mohammed was dominant in his junior season, averaging 34.8 points, 15.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.5 blocks per game as his team went 26-4.

A few weeks ago, we wrote about how a January enrollment would work for Mohammed.

