Class of 2022 Linebacker Kaiden Turner Commits to Indiana Football

Turner is ranked as the No. 40 inside linebacker in the country, as well as the No. 18 player in the state of Arkansas.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football picked up its first commit for the class of 2022 on Monday afternoon.

Linebacker Kaiden Turner from Fayetteville, Arkansas, announced on Twitter that he will be committing to Indiana.

Turner is 6-foot-2 and 218 pounds, and he is ranked as the No. 40 inside linebacker in the country, as well as the No. 18 player in the state of Arkansas, according to the 247Sports composite.

Over the last two seasons, Turner has totaled up 156 tackles and 11 sacks, along with three interceptions and three forced fumbles. As a junior, he had 12 tackles-for-loss in nine games.

Louisville, Kansas State and Arkansas were some of the other major schools that were recruiting Turner.

This is one of the first recruits for new Indiana defensive coordinator Charlton Warren as well. Warren didn't originally recruit Turner, but once he took over as DC this year, he was able to pick up where Kane Wommack left off.

Warren is clearly excited about the commitment as well:

Indiana was one of only three Big Ten teams without a 2022 commit coming into this past weekend. Indiana, Nebraska, Illinois and Wisconsin each have one commit so far, and Northwestern is the only school to not have one yet.

At the top for 2022 commits so far is Ohio State with 11 and Rutgers with eight. Penn State, Michigan and Maryland each have seven, and Minnesota and Michigan State each have three. Finally, Iowa and Purdue each have two.

Sports Illustrated Indiana will continue to provide updates on Indiana recruiting.

Follow us on Facebook at Indiana Hoosiers on Sports Illustrated.

Follow us on Twitter at @HoosiersNowSI.

Related Stories: