DeShawn Harris-Smith Picks Maryland over Indiana, Villanova, Penn State and Xavier
DeShawn Harris-Smith is a Terrapin.
The class of 2023 four-star shooting guard announced his commitment to Maryland on Wednesday. Harris-Smith chose Maryland over finalists Indiana, Villanova, Penn State and Xavier.
He joins four-star shooting guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. and three-star shooting guard Jahnathan Lamothe in coach Kevin Willard's first recruiting class at Maryland. Willard has shown a strong commitment to bringing local DMV talent to Maryland. Harris-Smith is from Fairfax, Va., Kaiser Jr is from Burke, Va. and Lamothe is from Baltimore, Md.
Among class of 2023 prospects, Harris-Smith is ranked No. 39 by 247Sports, No. 45 by On3 and No. 89 by Rivals. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard played for Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit, and reached the Peach Jam finals where he scored 15 points with eight rebounds and five assists.
With this news, it appears Indiana's last target in the class of 2023 is four-star power forward Arrinten Page from Marietta, Ga.
Related stories on Indiana basketball:
- TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS CLASH OPEN SATURDAY: Indiana basketball plays Arizona in a highly-anticipated non-conference matchup on Dec. 10 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Tickets for the Las Vegas Clash go on sale Saturday. CLICK HERE
- JACKSON-DAVIS PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN: Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the Blue Ribbon Preseason All-American team on Monday. He's joined by Kentucky's reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, North Carolina's Armando Bacot and Houston's Marcus Sasser. CLICK HERE
- XAVIER JOHNSON'S COURT RULING: Following an April arrest, Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson pled guilty to reckless driving on Tuesday, and his felony charge of resisting law enforcement was dismissed. CLICK HERE
- FIRST LOOK AT INDIANA BASKETBALL: The Hoosier Fan Fest took place on Saturday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. With a team scrimmage, dunk contest and 3-point contest, fans had an up-close look at the 2022-2023 Indiana basketball team. CLICK HERE