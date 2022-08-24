Skip to main content

DeShawn Harris-Smith Picks Maryland over Indiana, Villanova, Penn State and Xavier

DeShawn Harris-Smith, a four-star shooting guard in the class of 2023 from Fairfax, Va., announced his commitment to coach Kevin Willard and the Maryland basketball program on Wednesday. Indiana, Villanova, Penn State and Xavier were the other finalists.
DeShawn Harris-Smith is a Terrapin.

The class of 2023 four-star shooting guard announced his commitment to Maryland on Wednesday. Harris-Smith chose Maryland over finalists Indiana, Villanova, Penn State and Xavier.

He joins four-star shooting guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. and three-star shooting guard Jahnathan Lamothe in coach Kevin Willard's first recruiting class at Maryland. Willard has shown a strong commitment to bringing local DMV talent to Maryland. Harris-Smith is from Fairfax, Va., Kaiser Jr is from Burke, Va. and Lamothe is from Baltimore, Md. 

Among class of 2023 prospects, Harris-Smith is ranked No. 39 by 247Sports, No. 45 by On3 and No. 89 by Rivals. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard played for Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit, and reached the Peach Jam finals where he scored 15 points with eight rebounds and five assists.

With this news, it appears Indiana's last target in the class of 2023 is four-star power forward Arrinten Page from Marietta, Ga. 

