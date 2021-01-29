Former Indiana Recruiting Target Matt Cross No Longer with Miami

Cross was shooting 40% from three in his nine games with Miami this season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga announced Thursday afternoon that freshman forward Matt Cross will no longer be with the program, effective immediately.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported that the decision for Cross to leave was made by Miami, not Cross.

No reason has been given yet.

Cross started in nine of the 14 games he appeared in for the Hurricanes, averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game. He also made 45% of his field goals, including 40% from behind the 3-point line.

Cross was held out of Miami's last game against Florida State Wednesday night. Larrañaga said it was a coach's decision to hold Cross out.

Now that Cross is no longer with the Hurricanes, expect many teams to reach out and try to recruit him again. He is a former four-star, top-100 recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

One of the schools who recruited Cross was Indiana. Indiana was one of Cross' final schools to choose from as well.

Cross took an official visit to Indiana in June of 2019. The other schools he took official visits to were Butler, Florida, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Cross is exactly what Indiana could use right now. He's a 6-foot-7 forward who can stretch the floor and knock down the three ball.

