IHSAA And IHSA Make Different Decisions On Fall High School Sports

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The uncertainty surrounding schools opening also means a lot of uncertainty regarding high school sports taking place in the fall.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker used his COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday to announce that Illinois high school football will be moved to the spring. Football is not the only sport, as girls volleyball and boys soccer also will be moving from the fall to the spring season.

This will affect one of Indiana’s 2021 recruits. Running back Trenten Howland plays for Joliet West High School, which means if he decides to graduate in December to join Indiana in the spring like some high school players do, he wouldn’t have a senior football season.

As for Indiana high schools, the IHSAA tweeted Wednesday that “fall sports are on track to proceed as planned.”

However, Marion County in Indianapolis originally decided to cancel fall sports on Wednesday. But a few hours later, the Indianapolis Star’s Kyle Neddenriep reported that, “Marion County decision on sports could change after video conference with school superintendents this afternoon. So, the decision to cancel contact sports in Marion County not finalized.”

About an hour later, this statement was released: “Follow current IHSAA guidelines for all practices. MCPHD (Marion County Public Health Department) will continue to review data over the next 2-3 weeks to determine whether additional actions are necessary.”

The Hoosiers have four 2021 recruits from the state of Indiana. One of them plays in Marion County, and that’s Lawrence North quarterback Donavan McCulley.

The other in-state recruits are from Valparaiso (Cooper Jones), Bloomington (Aaron Steinfeldt) and Fort Wayne (Vinny Fiacable).

Sports Illustrated will continue to provide updates for how high school football decisions are affecting Indiana’s 2021 recruits.

