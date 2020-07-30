HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

IHSAA And IHSA Make Different Decisions On Fall High School Sports

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The uncertainty surrounding schools opening also means a lot of uncertainty regarding high school sports taking place in the fall.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker used his COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday to announce that Illinois high school football will be moved to the spring. Football is not the only sport, as girls volleyball and boys soccer also will be moving from the fall to the spring season.

This will affect one of Indiana’s 2021 recruits. Running back Trenten Howland plays for Joliet West High School, which means if he decides to graduate in December to join Indiana in the spring like some high school players do, he wouldn’t have a senior football season.

As for Indiana high schools, the IHSAA tweeted Wednesday that “fall sports are on track to proceed as planned.”

However, Marion County in Indianapolis originally decided to cancel fall sports on Wednesday. But a few hours later, the Indianapolis Star’s Kyle Neddenriep reported that, “Marion County decision on sports could change after video conference with school superintendents this afternoon. So, the decision to cancel contact sports in Marion County not finalized.”

About an hour later, this statement was released: “Follow current IHSAA guidelines for all practices. MCPHD (Marion County Public Health Department) will continue to review data over the next 2-3 weeks to determine whether additional actions are necessary.”

The Hoosiers have four 2021 recruits from the state of Indiana. One of them plays in Marion County, and that’s Lawrence North quarterback Donavan McCulley.

The other in-state recruits are from Valparaiso (Cooper Jones), Bloomington (Aaron Steinfeldt) and Fort Wayne (Vinny Fiacable).

Sports Illustrated will continue to provide updates for how high school football decisions are affecting Indiana’s 2021 recruits.

Related stories

  • MICHIGAN: Recruits trying to adjust to altered schedules. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA: Grier commits to Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Race Thompson Emerging As A Leader, Setting Stage For Breakout Season?

Al Durham said Race Thompson has stepped up is leadership this offseason. Thompson is expected to have a big role with Indiana this season.

Dylan Wallace

by

thomasbrew

Former Illinois Coach Lou Henson Passes Away at Age 88

Lou Henson, the long-time Illinois coach, had many run-ins with Bob Knight during the 20-plus seasons they coached against each other in the Big Ten, none bigger than a postgame shouting match in 1991.

Tom Brew

NFL Hoosiers: 14 Former Indiana Players Set To Report To Camp

Fourteen former Indiana players are on NFL rosters as training camp gets set to begin this week. It's time to take a look at each player, where they are now, and what they have done.

Dylan Wallace

NBA Hoosiers: Eric Gordon Injures Ankle, Might Miss 1-2 Weeks for Houston Rockets

Former Indiana star Eric Gordon rolled an ankle badly on Tuesday night and likely will miss the Houston Rockets' opener when the NBA season resumes on Thursday.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (July 28): Schwarber Flashes Leather As Cubs Beat Reds

Kyle Schwarber often gets criticized for his defense, but he had a great catch on Tuesday night in the Chicago Cubs' 8-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Tom Brew

Indiana Players Speak Out On Difficult Offseason Off The Court

Al Durham, Joey Brunk, Rob Phinisee, Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis all shared stories on how they've stayed mentally strong and dealt with things this offseason.

Dylan Wallace

by

thomasbrew

'He Loved IU': Indiana Athletics Mourns Death Of Former Football Player Phil Westfall

Former Indiana football player Phil Westfall passed away on July 24. Westfall was a punter for Indiana from 1961-64, and he never stopped supporting the program.

Dylan Wallace

by

thomasbrew

Here's What Archie Miller Had to Say During News Conference Tuesday Night

Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller has been thrilled with everything his players have accomplished since being back on campus in the last month under trying circumstances.

Tom Brew

Archie Miller Holding News Conference Tonight for First Time in 139 Days

Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller will meet with the local media on Tuesday night, his first full news conference in more than four months.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (July 27): Schwarber Goes 0-for-5 in First Game as Cubs' DH

Kyle Schwarber saw his three-game hitting streak come to an end on Monday night, going 0-for-5 in the 8-7 victory by the Chicago Cubs over the Cincinnati Reds.

Tom Brew