Recruiting Roundup: Michigan Commits And Targets Adjust To Altered Schedules

With the likelihood of high school football in each state changing day by day, Wolverine Digest outlined how COVID-19 would effect many Michigan commits spread across the country. Since that time, even more states have come out with even more recent measures for the football season. For instance, Utah will be the first state to begin its 2020 season in a couple weeks with a Aug. 13 opener.

As for Middletown (NJ) Mater Dei defensive end Dominick Giudice, his senior season has been pushed back one month, and what was once an eight-game regular season was reduced to six games. Postseason football is limited to two games as well for the Seraphs, who went 8-4 a year ago in what was a 25-sack campaign for Giudice.

Moving to the 2022 class, Memphis (Tenn.) Kirby quarterback Tevin Carter, who already picked up an offer from Michigan, is set to begin his first year with his new team on Sept. 18. Though the offseason has been far for typical, Carter has remained hard at work and has even hit a couple camps as he prepares for week one.

Just as the case was with Giudice and his team, Carter's school had two contests chopped off of their regular season, and their postseason was shortened by one game as well. Still, Carter told Wolverine Digest that he is grateful to even have a junior season to play at all.

But before that time begins, the four-star quarterback is set to see his recruitment take another spike. The contact period for the class of 2022 opens up on Sept. 1, so the strong-armed quarterback is preparing to hear from an influx of schools. At this point, Carter has received word that he'll hear from Michigan, Florida State, Florida, Oregon, Ohio State, Auburn, Louisville, Texas A & M, Northwestern, Kansas, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Arkansas that day.

Last month, Carter mentioned that U-M's offense, which he views as a pro-style system, is appealing to him, and he's looking forward to building a stronger bond with the Michigan coaching staff.

“Their offense is pretty much like an NFL offense,” Carter said. “I think they can get me ready for the league.”

Standing at 6-4 and 215 pounds, Carter is a physically gifted passer who can fit the football into small windows with quite a bit of zing on his throws, but what has helped him succeed up to this point is the preparation he puts in before games. These traits have helped the 2022 prospect land offers from programs such as LSU, Ole Miss, U-M, South Carolina and others.

Also in the class of 2022, Clayton (NC) Cleveland running back Omarion Hampton picked up an offer from the Wolverines back in April. He, too, is experiencing a delayed season. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association lifted its dead period on June 15, and schools are allowed to make their own scheduling decisions. So, Hampton's season opener has been moved back, though an official date is not yet known.

Others, such as Michigan commit Xavier Worthy, have opted to skip their senior seasons all together since football was pushed back to the spring in California. But overall, prospects across the country are adjusting to what will be a unique year all the way around.

