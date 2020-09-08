SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Indiana Makes Trey Kaufman's Top Five

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It is a good day to be an Indiana fan as the Hoosiers got one step closer to landing 2021 four-star forward Trey Kaufman.

Kaufman put out his top five list on Tuesday, and Indiana was included in it. The other four schools are Purdue, Virginia, North Carolina and Indiana State.

View this post on Instagram

🖐🏽

A post shared by Trey Kaufman-Renn (@trey_renn) on

Over Labor Day weekend, Kaufman took two "visits" to Virginia and North Carolina. Since it's a recruiting dead period and no recruits can take official visits because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaufman took trips with his family to see the campuses in Charlottesville and Chapel Hill without interacting with anyone from either program.

View this post on Instagram

visiting....

A post shared by Trey Kaufman-Renn (@trey_renn) on

View this post on Instagram

visiting....

A post shared by Trey Kaufman-Renn (@trey_renn) on

Kaufman is Indiana's highest priority in the class of 2021 right now. The Hoosiers' lone commit in that class is Logan Duncomb from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Duncomb and Kaufman are teammates during the summer for Indiana Elite.

The two work extremely well together. Duncomb is more of an old-style big man, doing most of his damage in the post while Kaufman is a stretch four that can shoot threes and put the ball on the floor.

Trey Kaufman
Trey Kaufman slams down a dunk at the Battle of the Brands event in Finch Creek Field House in Noblesville, Ind.Anna Tiplick

Last season at Silver Creek High School, Kaufman averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game to help lead his team to a 25-2 record before the season was interrupted to COVID-19. Kaufman shot 64 percent from the floor overall, including 40 percent from three-point range.

Kaufman took a visit to Indiana back in May of 2019, and he was also at the Purdue-Indiana game in Assembly Hall this year when Bob Knight returned.

View this post on Instagram

Searching for the perfect fit....

A post shared by Trey Kaufman-Renn (@trey_renn) on

There is no specific timetable for when Kaufman will officially announce his college destination. He has spoke previously that it would be hard to pick a college without seeing the campus and meeting the coaching staff in person.

Luckily for Indiana, they have been able to do that with Kaufman before the pandemic hit. His addition to the Hoosiers would be huge, especially with Trayce Jackson-Davis expected to leave after his sophomore season.

Related Stories:

  • INDIANA OFFERS DRAVYN GIBBS-LAWHORN: Indiana has offered one of the best guards in the class of 2023, who goes to the same high school that Rob Phinisee went to. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA BASKETBALL PAUSES WORKOUTS: Indiana basketball has paused its workouts after positive COVID-19 tests within the program. CLICK HERE
  • GET TO KNOW KENYA HUNTER: Indiana's new co-associate head coach sat down with Sports Illustrated to talk about his relationship with Archie Miller and excitement to be at Indiana. CLICK HERE
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indiana Offers McCutcheon's Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn

Gibbs-Lawhorn averaged 21 points per game as a freshman last season at McCutcheon High School.

Dylan Wallace

New NFL Season Begins For Former Hoosier Rodger Saffold Without Biggest Fan — His Father

Rodger Saffold owes his football life to his father, who's been with him from the beginning. This season, though, Saffold will have to move on without his dad, who passed away this summer.

Tom Brew

Logan Duncomb, Trey Kaufman, Top Indiana Prospects Headline 2020 FORUM Tipoff Classic

The 2020 FORUM Tipoff Classic at Southport High School is featuring talent such as Logan Duncomb, Trey Kaufman, Caleb Furst, CJ Gunn and Jalen Washington.

Dylan Wallace

Orlando Emerging as Possible Bubble for Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Indiana defeated Florida State last season in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge 80-64. The Hoosiers' opponent this season is unknown.

Dylan Wallace

Former Indiana Player Maurice Creek Inks Pro Contract in Romania

Creek played at Indiana from 2009-2013, but dealt with injuries most of his time in Bloomington.

Dylan Wallace

SI Daily: A Day in Champaign Without Big Ten Football

Illinois was supposed to host Ohio State in the first Big Ten football game of the season last Thursday, but instead, Champaign was a ghost town because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 7): OG Anunoby, Raptors Routed in Game 5 Loss to Celtics

The Boston Celtics, playing with much more energy, jumped out to a huge early lead and rolled past the Toronto Raptors to win Game 5 and take s 3-2 series lead.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 7): Playoff Picture Looking Bright for 4 Former Indiana Players

The four former Hoosiers playing in the big leagues right now are all on teams that seem headed for the playoffs this year.

Tom Brew

Titans Add Former Indiana WR Nick Westbrook to Practice Squad

Former Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Westbrook was cut by the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, but he was immediately signed back to the team's practice squad on Sunday.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 6): Eric Gordon Scores 24, But Rockets Drop Game 2 to Lakers

Eric Gordon matched his season high with six three-pointers and the Houston Rockets hit 22 long balls in all, but it wasn't enough against the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

Tom Brew