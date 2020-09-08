Indiana Makes Trey Kaufman's Top Five

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It is a good day to be an Indiana fan as the Hoosiers got one step closer to landing 2021 four-star forward Trey Kaufman.

Kaufman put out his top five list on Tuesday, and Indiana was included in it. The other four schools are Purdue, Virginia, North Carolina and Indiana State.

Over Labor Day weekend, Kaufman took two "visits" to Virginia and North Carolina. Since it's a recruiting dead period and no recruits can take official visits because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaufman took trips with his family to see the campuses in Charlottesville and Chapel Hill without interacting with anyone from either program.

Kaufman is Indiana's highest priority in the class of 2021 right now. The Hoosiers' lone commit in that class is Logan Duncomb from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Duncomb and Kaufman are teammates during the summer for Indiana Elite.

The two work extremely well together. Duncomb is more of an old-style big man, doing most of his damage in the post while Kaufman is a stretch four that can shoot threes and put the ball on the floor.

Trey Kaufman slams down a dunk at the Battle of the Brands event in Finch Creek Field House in Noblesville, Ind. Anna Tiplick

Last season at Silver Creek High School, Kaufman averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game to help lead his team to a 25-2 record before the season was interrupted to COVID-19. Kaufman shot 64 percent from the floor overall, including 40 percent from three-point range.

Kaufman took a visit to Indiana back in May of 2019, and he was also at the Purdue-Indiana game in Assembly Hall this year when Bob Knight returned.

There is no specific timetable for when Kaufman will officially announce his college destination. He has spoke previously that it would be hard to pick a college without seeing the campus and meeting the coaching staff in person.

Luckily for Indiana, they have been able to do that with Kaufman before the pandemic hit. His addition to the Hoosiers would be huge, especially with Trayce Jackson-Davis expected to leave after his sophomore season.

Related Stories: