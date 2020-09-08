Indiana Offers McCutcheon's Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The last time Indiana looked at a point guard from Lafayette, they found one of the corner pieces of the program.

Rob Phinisee, now a junior at Indiana, was the first scholarship recruit from Lafayette since 1948.

In two seasons, Phinisee will be graduated, and five-star freshman Khristian Lander isn't expected to stay all four years in Bloomington, so Indiana's quest for a point guard of the future has begun.

On Monday, the Hoosiers officially offered Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn out of McCutcheon High School — the same high school Phinisee played at.

Gibbs-Lawhorn is a point guard in the class of 2023, which currently doesn't have its recruiting rankings revealed yet.

On Aug. 13, Gibbs-Lawhorn received his first DI offer from the school in his hometown, Purdue. Now, the Boilermakers' biggest rival is in pursuit of one of the more explosive rising sophomores.

Last season as a freshman, he averaged 21 points per game. The 6-foot guard has impressive handles, a quick first step and a silky smooth jump shot from the outside.

In Early February last season, with assistant coaches from Indiana, Northwestern and Purdue looking on, Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 28 points in his team’s big matchup with Lafayette Jefferson High School.

On Aug. 20, Recruits Zone reported that Kentucky, Duke, Indiana, Cincinnati, and Louisville had contacted Gibbs-Lawhorn. Michigan State is another school that has shown interest.

Brian Snow of 247Sports wrote in an article that, "It is still a long way away from any release of national rankings for the class of 2023, but Gibbs-Lawhorn should definitely be in the early discussion for being one of the top guards in the Midwest, and potentially even the country."

