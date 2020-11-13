Indiana Basketball Offers 2021 Forward Mustapha Amzil

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball continues its search for another 2021 commit.

The Hoosiers offered Mustapha Amzil on Nov. 11.

Amzil is originally from Finland, but he recently moved to the U.S. and now attends First Love Christian Academy in Washington, Pa.

When Amzil played for the Finland U18 team in the 2019 FIBA U18 European Championship, he garnered a lot of attention.

During that season, he averaged 12.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Ever since getting to the U.S., Amzil has been getting a lot of offers. He's a 3-star recruit and rated as the No. 58 power forward in the nation. Amzil is 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds.

DePaul, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, N.C. State, Maryland, St. Johns, Boston College, Oklahoma State, Dayton, and Pittsburgh have all offered Amzil to this point, with several other top programs reportedly showing interest.

