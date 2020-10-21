SI.com
Indiana Basketball Offers Top-70 Wing Tyler Nickel

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — With anticipated announcements coming from some of Indiana's biggest 2021 targets in the next few we, such as Trey Kaufman, Bryce Hopkins and Blake Wesley, Indiana turned its focus on 2022 this week.

The Hoosiers offered Tyler Nickel on Wednesday.

Nickel is a 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward from East Rockingham High School in Elkton, Va.

Nickel is a four-star recruit and is ranked No. 66 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He has already made his presence felt on the Virginia basketball scene. His 1,464 career points is the most ever by a boys basketball player through their sophomore year in Virginia High School League history.

Nickel recently spoke to the Hoosier.com to talk about his recent offer from Indiana.

"It was just kind of wild," Nickel said. "They’re a really respected program and basketball means a lot to them so it was really exciting."

The east coast offer is not a surprise after Kenya Hunter joined Indiana's coaching staff from UConn.

Nickel has started to build relationships with both Hunter and head coach Archie Miller.

"The relationship being built is new," Nickel added. "I really like them both. I like the way they are straight to the point."

Indiana joins a number of teams to have offered Nickel so far, including LSU, Penn State, Iowa, NC State and Clemson.

The Hoosiers currently have no commitments for the class of 2022.

Comments

Recruiting

