Four-Star Point Guard Avery Brown Talks Indiana Recruitment

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Class of 2022 point guard Avery Brown had a Zoom call with Archie Miller and the Indiana coaching staff on Wednesday.

Brown picked up an offer from the Hoosiers in late July, and ever since, the Hoosiers have been in constant communication.

Brown, who plays at Northfield Mount Hermon in Massachusetts, is rated as a 4-star prospect, the 100th-best player nationally and the 18th-best point guard in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports.

He also plays on the Nike EYBL circuit with PSA Cardinals.

Brown caught up with Sports Illustrated late Wednesday night to talk about his Zoom call with Indiana, and how the Hoosiers have been recruiting him.

You had a Zoom call with Indiana today, how did that go?

The Zoom call was great. Coach Miller, Kenya Hunter, the whole staff was on the Zoom, along with my parents, and we went over their offense and where they see me fitting in. We went over all different types of pick-and-roll actions and breaking down what all the Indiana guards are working on right now actually. He was really just telling me where I fit in and what I would be doing.

Kenya Hunter is their new co-associate head coach with east coast ties, did you know him before this or was this the first time you met him?

I actually haven't talked to coach Hunter until he got the job at Indiana, so we're building a good relationship now, but prior, I did not talk to him.

They've been recruiting you for a couple months now, so how constant has the communication been?

Yeah, so they've been recruiting me for a couple of months now. Coach Miller, you know, he talks to me about every other day. We talk a lot — phones calls, texts, he sends me their film. Coach (Bruiser) Flint was recruiting me hard, but now that Kenya Hunter is there, we've been building a relationship. He called me the other day also. Really just building a relationship with the guys and getting to know them. They're calling my parents, too, because they know my parents got to be on board and feel comfortable. So, yeah, just going to keep building relationships with them.

What's your prior knowledge on the program maybe before they started recruiting you?

I've watched Indiana games since I was a little kid. You know, me and my dad, we always loved the red and white striped pants. So, it was really cool getting that offer and it was a real shock because as a kid watching them on TV, you aspire to be at that level and now that you have the opportunity to compete at that level it's really a blessing.

How has it been adjusting to the new way you have to navigate this recruiting process?

Yeah it was a big adjustment but it went pretty smooth because I have a great support system. That's something I really take pride in, my family is really behind me. They made this transition easy. I really just kept my head down and kept working, and I know there's going to be a lot of ups and downs in life, but I just gotta keep working because it's one thing to get all this recognition from colleges but it's another thing to go to a school and produce at a high level and win. So, that's what I really want to do when I step on campus.

