Trey Kaufman to Announce College Decision on Oct. 30

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's been a little over a month since Trey Kaufman released his top five schools.

Now, the 2021 four-star power forward has set his date to make his decision. Kaufman announced via his Instagram story that he will make his decision on Oct. 30.

That is also the same day Blake Wesley is cutting his list down from 12 to six.

The five schools Kaufman is choosing from are Indiana, Purdue, Indiana State, North Carolina, Virginia.

On Sept. 15, Kaufman caught up with Sports Illustrated to talk about his top five.

"I was like, 'hey I’m not going to go to any schools other than these five,' so that’s when I decided to trim," Kaufman said.

He also mentioned how one day he will probably just wake up and know which one to choose. That day has come, and the anticipated decision will come in 10 days.

Indiana is still waiting on its second commitment of the 2021 class to join Logan Duncomb out of Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kaufman is teammates with Duncomb on Indiana Elite.

Last season at Silver Creek High School (Sellersburg, Ind.), Kaufman averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game to help lead his team to a 25-2 record before the season was interrupted to COVID-19. Kaufman shot 64 percent from the floor overall, including 40 percent from three-point range.

