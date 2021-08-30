Indiana Basketball Recruiting: Hoosiers Impress Clowney Family During Official Visit

Noah Clowney, a 6-foot-10 forward from South Carolina who is a primary recruiting target for Indiana's coaching staff, took his official visit to Bloomington over the weekend. He and his family were blown away by all the love shown by Hoosier Nation.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana rolled out the red carpet for 6-foot-10 star Noah Clowney and his family over the weekend, trying hard to add to a 2022 recruiting class that's already ranked in the top-six nationally on most recruiting sites.

Clowney, a 6-foot-10 forward from Dorman High School in Roebuck, S.C., was in town all weekend for his official visit. So was Kaleb Banks, the 6-foot-8 forward from the Atlanta area who committed to Indiana in July.

He is a consensus top-70 player nationally, with only one recruiting site – 247 Sports – that doesn't like him and doesn't have him ranked in their top 100 players.

Mike Woodson and his coaching staff have been pushing hard to get Clowney, and Banks has been in his ear all the time, too.

“I'm trying to help recruit them to Indiana,” Banks told Peegs.com earlier this month. "I’m working on a couple. I’m ready to play in front of the fans. I see a lot of them on Twitter and social media.”

Indiana's fan base, which can be an impressive mass on social media at times, was all over Clowney all weekend too, wishing his well and hoping to picks the Hoosiers.

Clowney has trimmed his list to four schools, with Indiana joining Virginia Tech, Florida and Alabama in the race. His trip to Bloomington for his official visit was his first. He's expected to visit his three other finalists as well and make a decision before his senior season starts.

Fans wished him well on his visit, and some posted video of him around town, including grabbing lunch at Buffalouie's with coach Mike Woodson and his staff.

Clowney was also getting the full-court press from current and future Indiana players. Banks tweeted about Clowney's visit – Banks was in town, too – as did current Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Here's some video on Clowney – he's wearing No. 15 – from the summer, where he was one of the most dominating big men in the country. CLICK HERE

Indiana offered Clowney in April, but the Hoosiers are admittedly late to the party on his recruitment. Indiana assistant coach Yasir Rosemond, who has deep ties in the South and was Mike Woodson's last coaching hire, is heavily involved in his recruiting, as is Woodson, and the Hoosiers are closing fast.

Indiana has as good a chance as anyone right now with him. He's gotten very comfortable with several players already, and the coaching staff has shown him what can happen in Bloomington.

If Indiana can land Clowney, they would likely have a top-three consensus recruiting class.

