Indiana Target Bryce Hopkins to Announce Decision on Oct. 26

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Next week will be a big one for the future of Indiana basketball.

Three major 2021 targets will be making decisions next week. Next Friday, Oct. 30, Blake Wesley will be trimming his list from 12 schools to six. On that same day, Trey Kaufman will be choosing his destination between Indiana, Purdue, Indiana State, Virginia and North Carolina.

But before that, Bryce Hopkins will be announcing his decision on Monday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. eastern.

Hopkins will be choosing between nine schools  Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Iowa State, Texas, Oregon, California, Illinois and Providence.

Hopkins' dad told Zagsblog two weeks ago that Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Providence are the five schools he feels most comfortable with.

Here is what Hopkins' father had to say specifically about Indiana: “We just felt really good about Archie Miller and his staff. We went up there last year sometime, but we took an unofficial to Indiana and was totally impressed by the way they do things and the entire coaching staff was with us. It felt like an official visit. The entire staff, it was just first class.”

Hopkins was originally committed to Louisville before decommitting and reopening his recruitment.

Indiana was recruiting Hopkins before he even committed to Louisville in the first place, so they made sure to make contact again once Hopkins was looking for a new destination.

Hopkins, from Fenwick High School in Illinois, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 10 power forward and No. 39 overall prospect in the Class of 2021.

Indiana is still looking for its second commitment of the 2021 class to join Logan Duncomb.

Comments

Recruiting

