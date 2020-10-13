SI.com
HoosiersNow
Indiana Prospect Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn Will Miss Sophomore Season with Broken Foot

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Some unfortunate news came out of West Lafayette today as McCutcheon guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn will miss his sophomore campaign.

Gibbs-Lawhorn sustained a broken foot a few weeks ago, and he hoped he would be able to recover in time for the season, but it was revealed Tuesday that he will miss the 2020-21 season after undergoing surgery.

Indiana offered Gibbs-Lawhorn in early September. The class of 2023 guard has offers from both Indiana and Purdue now.

The last time Indiana went after a point guard from McCutcheon, it was Rob Phinisee, who was the first scholarship recruit from Lafayette since 1948.

In the class of 2023 rankings, Gibbs-Lawhorn is a four-star recruit, listed as the No. 9 player nationally.

This is due in part to his major freshman season with McCutcheon, averaging 21 points, three rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from three and 48.5 percent overall.

There's no timetable for Gibbs-Lawhorn's recovery yet, but he should be back for his junior season.

