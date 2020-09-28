SI.com
HoosiersNow
Indiana Commit Maurice Freeman Will Play Senior Season in Spring

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Maurice Freeman's plans have changed.

The 2021 Indiana commit from Chesapeake, Va., was originally planning to graduate high school in December and enroll at Indiana in the spring to get his Hoosier career started earlier because Virginia pushed its high school football season to the spring.

It was one of the many reasons Freeman chose Indiana on Aug. 1.

"The season got canceled and I’m not trying to lose my scholarship,” he told the Virginian-Pilot when he committed. “I think it’s smart for you to make your decision early and lock yourself into your position with the college. I’m committing early so I can leave in December.” 

But now Freeman has changed course, expressing his desire to play his final prep season at Oscar Smith High School.

Freeman tweeted on Monday, "I will be playing @OscarSmithFB for my senior season in the spring... respect my decision!! About to ball out and finish it with my BROTHERS."

Last season at Oscar Smith, Freeman finished with 51 tackles, including 40 solo. He also had 14 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery to help lead his team to the Class 6 state title game.

The three-star defensive back's final nine schools were Indiana, Ole Miss, East Carolina, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Old Dominion, Liberty, Appalachian State and Florida Atlantic.

He then cut it down to four between Indiana, Illinois, Ole Miss and Appalachian State.

“I love Indiana,'' Freeman told 247Sports in July. "I talk to the head coach (Tom Allen) almost every day. He will call me or text me to check up on me. They are on me hard. They are showing me a lot of love right now.”

Freeman will still be attending Indiana; he just won't arrive on campus until the summer after he finishes his senior prep season.

