Skip to main content
Indiana High School Football 2022 Team Schedules

Indiana High School Football 2022 Team Schedules

Welcome to the 2022 Indiana high school football season. The regular season begins on Friday, Aug. 19, and here are the schedules for several schools around the state, with dates, game times and locations.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Welcome to the 2022 Indiana high school football season. The regular season begins on Friday, Aug. 19, and here are the schedules for several schools around the state.

Since time zones do vary in the western corners of the state of Indiana, we will use the time zone that the school is located in on each team's schedule. The vast majority of the state is in the Eastern time zone, of course, outside of the far western corners of the state. 

A

B

  • Ben Davis Giants
  • Bloomington North
  • Bloomington South
  • Brownsburg

C

  • Carmel
  • Center Grove
  • Chesterton
  • Crown Point

D

  • Decatur Central

E

  • Elkhart
  • Edgewood

F

  • Fishers
  • Floyd Central

G

  • Greencastle
  • Greensburg

H

  • Hamilton Southeastern
  • Hobart

I

  • Indianapolis Cathedral
  • Indianapolis Chatard

J

  • Jasper 
  • Jeffersonville

K

  • Kankakee Valley
  • Kokomo
Scroll to Continue

Read More

L

  • Lake Central
  • LaPorte
  • Lawrence North
  • Lawrence Central

M

  • Marion
  • Merrillville
  • Mooresville
  • Munster

N

  • New Albany
  • Noblesville

O

  • Oak Hill
  • Owen Valley

P

  • Penn
  • Portage

R

  • Richmond
  • Rushville

S

  • Seymour
  • Southport

T

  • Terre Haute North
  • Terre Haute South
  • Tri-West

U

  • Union City
  • Union County

V

  • Valparaiso
  • Vincennes Lincoln

W

  • Warren Central
  • Westville

Y

  • Yorktown

Z

  • Zionsville

Jamie Kaiser
Basketball

Jamie Kaiser Jr. Picks Maryland Over Indiana, Virginia

By Jack Ankony6 minutes ago
Gabe Cupps Indiana copy
Basketball

Indiana Commit Gabe Cupps to Play in SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 4

By Jack Ankony7 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-10 at 9.47.34 AM
Recruiting

Andrean High School 2022 Football Schedule

By Tom Brew8 minutes ago
Xavier Johnson at Nebraska
Basketball

Hoosiers For Good Executive Director Tyler Harris Details Summer Class of 11 IU Athletes

By Jack Ankony15 hours ago
Jaylin Williams Interception Maryland
Football

Indiana Secondary Working to Regain Takeaway Identity After Injury-Riddled 2021

By Jack Ankony18 hours ago
Indiana Football Team at Iowa
Football

Indiana Football Schedule Features Four Ranked Opponents in First Coaches Poll

By Jack AnkonyAug 8, 2022 5:22 PM EDT
Tamar Bates IU
Basketball

Tamar Bates Enters Sophomore Year With Newfound Purpose, Motivation

By Jack AnkonyAug 6, 2022 11:21 AM EDT
D.J. Matthews Indiana vs Cincy
Football

D.J. Matthews Brings Speed and Savvy to Indiana Football, Expected to Play Week 1

By Jack AnkonyAug 5, 2022 3:47 PM EDT