Indiana Offers 5-Star Guard Hunter Sallis

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One of the late bloomers in the class of 2021 just received an offer from Indiana.

Hunter Sallis, a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Omaha, Nebraska, has emerged as the 19th best player in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite and 11th overall by Rivals.

Sallis announced his top 12 on Sunday, which featured Alabama, Auburn, Creighton, Iowa State, Gonzaga, Louisville, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA.

But that didn't stop Archie Miller and his staff from offering Sallis on Friday.

Sallis' cousin is NBA superstar James Harden. His mom played college basketball at San Diego State, where she averaged 16.2 points and 12.1 rebounds in her third and final season. She was signed by the Utah Starzz in the WNBA’s inaugural season, but she tore her groin muscle after three preseason games and decided to retire.

Sallis has the nickname "Bambi" since it took him so long to coordinate his long arms and legs. But now that he has, Sallis has become one of the hottest prospects for the class of 2021.

Indiana will hope Sallis rethinks his top 12 and includes the Hoosiers in it. Sallis is friends with Khristian Lander, so there's a good chance Indiana isn't ruled out before they even got started.

The Hoosiers currently only have one commit for the class of 2021 and it's Logan Duncomb out of Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

