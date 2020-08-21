SI.com
HoosiersNow
Indiana Offers Isaac McKneely and CJ Gunn

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The recruiting restrictions over the past few months haven't slowed down Archie Miller and his staff.

On Thursday evening, Miller extended a pair of scholarships to two class of 2022 guards, Isaac McKneely and CJ Gunn.

McKneely attends Poca High School in West Virginia and is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard.

His high school coach went on record once to say he is the most highly-rated recruit Poca has ever had. Having an offer from Indiana only affirms that.

McKneely has a lot of skills, most notably his ability to knock down shots from the outside. He can also take defenders off the dribble, and because of his length at 6-foot-4, he can be a defensive presence as well.

He visited Indiana last season for the Arkansas game. McKneely is rated the No. 50 player nationally according to the 247Composite.

As for Gunn, he is another 6-foot-4 shooting guard. Gunn attends Lawrence North in high school — a team that had all the tools to make a state tournament run last season before it was canceled.

With a lot of talented players graduated from the Lawrence North roster, Gunn is expected to have a bigger role this season, and based on his play this summer, he is more than ready for it.

A few weeks ago at the Battle of the Brands event between Indiana Elite and Indy Heat, Gunn showed off his skills. He had a high motor, flying up and down the court, showing tenacious intensity.

Gunn has an improving jump shot, but his ability to slash to the rim is explosive and he has athleticism to finish over or around defenders. He is also a great defender, which he said is something he prides himself on.

Gunn is rated the No. 116 player in the 247Sports rankings, but is not ranked in the 247Composite.

  • LOGAN DUNCOMB, TREY KAUFMAN IMPRESS AT BATTLE OF THE BRANDS: Logan Duncomb, an IU commit, and Trey Kaufman, an IU target, teamed up and dominated at Battle of the Brands. CLICK HERE
  • TOP PLAYERS SHOW OUT AT BATTLE OF THE BRANDS: Players like CJ Gunn, who now has an Indiana offer, impressed at Battle of the Brands. CLICK HERE
