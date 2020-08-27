Indiana Makes 2021 Shooting Guard Blake Wesley's Top 12

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One of Indiana's top targets for the class of 2021 is still considering the Hoosiers.

Four-star shooting guard Blake Wesley announced his top 12 Thursday night, and Indiana was included in it.

Wesley's top 12 consists of Maryland, Kansas State, Creighton, Grand Canyon, Missouri, Purdue, Notre Dame, Xavier, Texas, Louisville, Indiana and Ohio State.

Wesley is an explosive guard who can defend at an elite level and score at a high rate.

He grew up in South Bend, and his father played basketball at Ball State from 1984-88 while his mother is an IU grad.

This past college basketball season, Wesley was able to take visits to the four major schools in the state — Butler, Notre Dame, Purdue and Indiana.

Lately, he has mainly been doing Zoom calls to talk to coaches. Bruiser Flint, Indiana's former assistant coach who is now at Kentucky, used to be in regular contact with Wesley and was his main recruiter for Indiana.

Wesley said at the Battle of the Brands event in early August that Flint leaving doesn't change how he feels about Indiana.

At the aforementioned event, Wesley impressed for the Indy Heat's 2021 squad. Against the Indiana Elite, he scored 17 points in a losing effort. At 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds, Wesley is a long, athletic guard that displays fierce competitiveness on the court.

There were also rumors that Wesley, who plays at the same high school as Damezi Anderson, would be affected by Anderson transferring this offseason. But his dad, Derrick Wesley, told Inside the Hall in June that those rumors are completely false.

There is currently no timetable for when Wesley will trim down his top 12 to one school, but Indiana is hoping it can land its second commit for the class of 2021 to join Logan Duncomb, and Wesley would be a huge addition in the Hoosiers' backcourt.

