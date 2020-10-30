UPDATE: Trey Kaufman Confirms Commitment Will Be Announced Friday Night

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After rumors swirled on Twitter Thursday night that 2021 four-star forward Trey Kaufman picked Purdue, Kaufman dismissed them to confirm his announcement will be made Friday night, as intended.

Kaufman posted on his Instagram story and wrote, "It pains me to see that people will lie and use my name and likeness to try and devalue a project that has taken so many people so much time and effort to produce. The REAL #Committed video will be out at 6pm today, and while inconvenient for some, not a second sooner."

Kaufman's 247Sports crystal ball, which originally was 100 percent Indiana, is now 75 percent Purdue and 25 percent Indiana.

At 6 p.m. ET on radio station WHJI in Jeffersonville, Ind., Kaufman will make his college decision between Indiana, Purdue, Indiana State, North Carolina and Virginia.

