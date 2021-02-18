Logan Duncomb Makes McDonald’s All-American Nominee List

This season, Archbishop Moeller is currently 15-4 while Duncomb is averaging 13.3 points per game on 57.9% shooting.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana 2021 signee Logan Duncomb has made the McDonald’s All-American nominee list, which was released Thursday morning.

Duncomb joins a slew of talented players to make the list. He is listed under the Midwest section.

The 6-foot-9 center from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati officially signed his national letter of intent to play for Indiana on Nov. 11. He is the No. 63 recruit according to 247Sports and No. 88 according to Rivals.com.

This season, Archbishop Moeller is currently 15-4 while Duncomb is averaging 13.3 points per game on 57.9% shooting. He's also contributing nine rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

He just celebrated his senior night on Monday.

As a junior, he averaged 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. As a sophomore, he contributed 7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and a block. In 2020, he was named third-team All-Ohio and first-team All-Southwest District and All-Greater Catholic League. He was a first-team All-GCL choice that season.

During his career, Moeller has enjoyed tremendous team success, becoming the first Division I program in Cincinnati to win back-to-back state titles since 1973. They had the top ranking in the state prior to having their season postponed due to COVID-19 last season.

When Duncomb signed his NLI, Archie Miller said, "Logan is a throwback front court player with a relentless work ethic and a genuine love for competing. He is an elite runner in the open court with an exceptional feel for the game. He also craves the physicality that he will encounter in the Big Ten."

Aside from Parker Stewart transferring, Duncomb remains the only commit in Indiana's 2021 class.

