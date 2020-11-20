Mason Miller to Announce Commitment on Monday

Miller is the No. 65 player overall for the Class of 2021, according to the 247Sports Composite.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mason Miller cut down his top two schools to Indiana and Creighton last week, and he is not going to wait much longer to announce his decision.

Miller will officially be announcing his commitment on Monday, Nov. 23.

Miller said that due to COVID-19, he will most likely just do the announcement on social media.

The four-star forward is the son of former NBA player Mike Miller, and he plays for Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee.

Miller said Indiana's pitch to him is he can play anywhere from the 2-4 positions at 6-foot-10 and the ability to stretch the floor.

Indiana associate head coach Tom Ostrom has history with Miller's dad. Ostrom worked at Florida as an administrative assistant and video coordinator while Mike Miller was a player for the Gators.

Miller is the No. 65 player overall for the Class of 2021, according to the 247Sports Composite.

This is a big opportunity for Indiana, as the Hoosiers are still searching for their second commit for the class of 2021.

Miller went on record to say that he likes Creighton's system, but he is a big fan of Indiana's stage.

With the NBA in mind, the Hoosiers do warrant a lot of national attention, and Trayce Jackson-Davis could be NBA-bound after this season, which will only help Indiana's current brand.

Monday could be a big day for Indiana basketball just two days before its 2020-21 season kicks off.

