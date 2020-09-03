Michigan High School Football to Resume Sept. 17

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order dealing with the coronavirus pandemic Thursday that will allow the high school football season to begin Sept. 17, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The MHSAA Representative Council voted Thursday to reinstate all sports.

This means 2020 Indiana commit David Holloman will be able to play high school football this fall. The three-star running back attends Avondale High School in Auburn Hills, Mich.

Last season as a junior, Holloman rushed for 1,223 yards on 101 carries (12.1 per carry) and 14 touchdowns.

Practices in helmets and shoulder pads will begin Tuesday for two days before giving way to fully padded practices. The games will take place with an extremely limited number of fans in the stands.

Teams will pick up their existing schedule with Week 4 and play a six-game regular season before beginning the state playoffs.

Other fall sports, such as volleyball, boys soccer and girls swimming and diving will be reinstated this fall as well.

“With 25 states practicing and playing games and another eight states ready to go in a couple of days, it’s different than three weeks ago,” MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl told the Free Press. “You’re seeing states, whose COVID-19 numbers are far worse than Michigan’s. It has been, nationwide, a very successful start to the year.”

