Commitment Day: What Are the Odds on Indiana Landing Aminu Mohammed?

Five-star guard Aminu Mohammed will be announcing his commitment on Monday, and Indiana is right in the mix. But can they finish first and land him?

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Aminu Mohammed, a highly coveted five-star guard in the Class of 2021, will be announcing his decision on Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

Mohammed has been at the top of Indiana's priority list for quite some time now, ever since the Hoosiers offered him in July of 2019.

With decision day finally here, we take a look at who the top schools are in Mohammed's recruitment and which of those has the best chance of landing the dynamic player. Indiana is right in the mix, and it looks like it's come down to a battle between the Hoosiers and former coach Tom Crean at Georgia.

Georgia – 40 percent

Tom Crean has had success recruiting five-star guards ever since becoming the Georgia head coach three years ago

His most recent grab was Anthony Edwards, who was just drafted No. 1 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. That goes a long way when recruits see those kind of results.

Even though Georgia didn't perform particularly well as a team last season, Edwards was always in the spotlight and recruits notice that. Crean also has NBA All-Star guards such as Victor Oladipo at Indiana and Dwyane Wade at Marquette on his resume as a developer of guards.

Mohammed's guardian Shawn Harmon recently told 247Sports, "Georgia is very intriguing based on Tom Crean's resume with guards."

Mohammed's camp has done a good job of keeping things quiet, but it seems like Georgia could have the upper hand among the top schools involved right now.

Also, for what it's worth, Maryland insider Jeff Ermann has the only Crystal Ball prediction for Mohammed, which is for Georgia.

Indiana – 35 percent

As mentioned before, Indiana has been eyeing Mohammed for quite some time. The five-star guard attended Indiana's home game against Maryland this past season, and he has been talking to Archie Miller and his staff over Zoom since the quarantine started.

In the same interview with 247Sports, Harmon said they like the list of historical programs, which includes Indiana.

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting a player's ability to take official visits in person since March, Indiana was really fortunate to have Mohammed in Bloomington last January.

Mohammed told the The Daily Hoosier in October that relationships go a long way.

“Just by me seeing them (Indiana) one time, that’s good, but at the end of the day it is the relationship that you have with the coach that is key,” he said.

Kansas State – 10 percent

Bruce Weber has done a fairly good job recruiting at Kansas State so far, and there's an argument to be made that Kansas State deserves a little bit of a better shot at landing Mohammed because Harmon seems to have a high opinion of Weber.

"Bruce Weber at Kansas State is, in my opinion, a very good coach, and K-State has great history," he said.

Weber recruited a top-15 class for 2020, bringing in the likes of Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel, Davion Bradford and Luke Kasubke.

The results on the court haven't quite translated for the Wildcats, yet they remain heavily involved in Mohammed's recruitment.

DePaul, Georgetown and Texas – 5 percent each

DePaul, Georgetown and Texas are all tied with the lowest chances to land Mohammed. Texas has been a little late to the party, but the Longhorns have been pushing hard as of late. So has DePaul, according to Harmon.

"Texas showing interest... DePaul has been very active lately," he said.

Georgetown was another school that Harmon included in the historical programs that they're interested in.

Georgetown might have the best odds of these three because when Mohammed moved to the United States from Nigeria, he first lived in Washington D.C. before moving to Springfield, Mo, where he is currently playing for Greenwood Laboratory School.

Again, Mohammed and Harmon have done a really solid job on keeping everything quiet, and no one will really know where he plans to play college until Monday night.

Sports Illustrated Indiana will continue to provide updates on Indiana recruiting.

