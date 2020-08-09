Indiana's Top High School Players Show Out at Battle of the Brands Event

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Loads of talent took the court yesterday in the Battles of the Brands event between Indiana Elite and Indy Heat.

Logan Duncomb and Trey Kaufman put on a show in the final game of the evening, but plenty of other in-state prospects were in action and showed what they could do.

Here's a list of some players Indiana is interested in and what stood out about their game in Finch Creek Fieldhouse.

CJ Gunn

It was hard to find someone on the floor Saturday that matched the motor of one CJ Gunn. Gunn, a class of 2022 shooting guard for Lawrence North, was flying up and down the court.

He had an impressive offensive performance, averaging 16 points across his two games, but what really stood out was his defense. In talking to Gunn, he said he prides himself on his defense, and he was locked in all afternoon.

Gunn shut down Will Lovings-Watts, a high-profile shooting guard from Jeffersonville. He then blew by Lovings-Watts on offense, leaving Lovings-Watts no choice but to wrap him up and foul. Gunn immediately said, "you can't guard me."

Gunn doesn't have an official offer from Indiana yet, but the Hoosiers have shown a lot of interest. Gunn said he talks to Archie Miller and Tom Ostrom via Zoom.

CJ Gunn plays stifling defense at the Battle of the Brands in Finch Creek Fieldhouse. Anna Tiplick

Tayshawn Comer

One of the reasons the 2022 Indy Heat team ran up the score against their opponents Saturday is because Tayshawn Comer was the point guard pushing the pace.

Comer, who was playing alongside Gunn in the backcourt, was zooming up and down the court after every missed or made basket. His speed, skill and intensity made him standout on Saturday.

Comer is from Cathedral, the same high school as Armaan Franklin, and he is one of the top names to know for the class of 2022. Although he doesn't have an offer from Indiana yet, there could be one in the future.

Tayshawn Comer dribbles the ball during the Battle of the Brands in Finch Creek Fieldhouse. Anna Tiplick

Blake Wesley

One look at Blake Wesley tells it all. He's a 6-foot-4 shooting guard with impressive length and athleticism.

When Wesley is on the court, he is all business, zoned in on his task. He has a smooth jump shot, solid handles and can take defenders off the dribble.

In Saturday night's main contest, Wesley scored 17 points for the Indy Heat 2021 squad.

Wesley plays for South Bend Riley — the same high school as Damezi Anderson — and he's one of Indiana's main targets for the class of 2021 alongside Trey Kaufman.

Wesley said he might be cutting down his list soon and could decide a college as early as September.

Will Lovings-Watts

Will Lovings-Watts likes to have the ball in his hands because he's bound to make a play from it every possession.

Lovings-Watts has an improved jump shot that was on display on Saturday, but his strength was getting to the rim at will with a multitude of moves. He scored 22 points for Indiana Elite's 2022 team in a 78-70 overtime victory over Indy Heat's 2022 Red team.

Although Lovings-Watts struggled in the second game against CJ Gunn and company, he still showed why he's one of the top players in the state of Indiana.

He doesn't have an official offer from Indiana yet, but he said he has talked with Miller over the last few weeks and he is on Indiana's radar.

Will Lovings-Watts takes to the rim at the Battle of the Brands in Finch Creek Fieldhouse. Anna Tiplick

Julian Norris

Playing alongside Lovings-Watts for Indiana Elite, Julian Norris found a way to make himself a threat on the court.

Indiana Elite would run Norris off the ball to try and get him open for three, and more often than not, Norris would knock it down. Every time he got the ball on the perimeter, opponents would yell "shooter" to make sure they closed out.

Norris didn't do much off the dribble, but that's part of his game he is still trying to evolve. With most of the top players gone from Benjamin Bosse High School, Norris' role is about to expand.

Norris is good friends with Khristian Lander and has been to Indiana's campus with friends before. He doesn't have an official offer from Indiana yet, but Indiana's coaching staff has been in touch with Norris' coaching staff.

Julian Norris shoots the three during warmups before his game at the Battle of the Brands. Anna Tiplick

Evan Mahaffey

Evan Mahaffey seemed to be everywhere on the court during the two games he played on Saturday.

He played alongside Lovings-Watts and Norris with Indiana Elite 2022. Mahaffey is listed at 6-foot-4 but he looks and plays much bigger than that. Mahaffey has incredible leaping ability and he is long and athletic, so his ability to soar in and grab rebounds or rise above defenders was an impressive sight to see.

For playing like a big man, Mahaffey could also handle the ball pretty well and had precision passing ability.

Mahaffey plays with Logan Duncomb at Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati, Ohio. He does not have an official offer from Indiana yet, but the Hoosiers have shown a lot of interest.

Evan Mahaffey drives the ball during the Battles of the Brands in Finch Creek Fieldhouse. Anna Tiplick

*Note: De'Ante Davis, a four-star shooting guard from Lawrence North, did not play on Saturday. But he has an offer from Indiana and is one of the top players in the class of 2022.

