Twitter Exploding That Trey Kaufman has Picked Purdue

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Twitter has exploded with rumors that Silver Creek forward Trey Kaufman, the best high school player in Indiana this year and a 4-star recruit, has committed to Purdue. 

These are not official by any means, but the rumors have taken Twitter by storm.

Kaufman has said that he will be announcing his decision Friday night at 6 p.m. ET on WHJI, a southern Indiana radio station.

47669A08-B641-4D66-958F-D82C59B4D342

The tweet from ISC Purdue has since been deleted.

0EBD9569-2455-48A5-A285-16AB173E52E8
4D6B42FC-563F-41B5-AA9C-CE0FF678B13F

Kaufman’s top five is between Indiana, Purdue, Indiana State, North Carolina and Virginia. 

Again, this rumor has not been made official. Kaufman’s official decision will be made Friday night.

