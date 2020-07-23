HoosiersNow
What to Expect From Indiana Target Jordan Longino's Decision Tonight

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Class of 2021 shooting guard Jordan Longino is set to announce his college decision tonight, and even though Villanova appears to be the favorite, Longino has kept his recruitment well under wrap.

Tonight at 8 p.m., Longino will choose between Indiana, Villanova, Virginia, Ohio State, UConn, Maryland and Marquette.

Indiana and Villanova have been the two most talked about schools as possible destinations, but Longino has not ruled the other ones out.

Here’s what we know:

In regards to Indiana, Longino told the Daily Hoosier back in April that his parents are from Indiana and that his mother attended IU.

“Definitely when all this is over Indiana is one of the schools that I priority want to visit and hopefully take an official visit to,” Longino said in April. “It’s definitely a school that right when this ends, I can’t wait to get up there and see the school.”

Obviously Longino never got to take his official visit to Bloomington, but he completed a virtual visit with the Hoosiers in the spring.

If Longino were to choose Indiana, he would be the second player in the class of 2021 to choose the Hoosiers. He would be joining big man Logan Duncomb out of Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Longino’s ability to shoot the ball and score at a high rate would be a huge addition for Indiana’s backcourt, which should already have a lot of depth come 2021.

Longino’s recruitment seems eerily similar to Trey Patterson’s, the 6-foot-7 forward from New Jersey who chose Villanova over Indiana a few weeks ago.

Longino attends Germantown Academy in Pennsylvania, which is a big reason why Villanova is considered the favorite.

The Wildcats have already solidified their frontcourt with commitments from Patterson and Nnanna Njoku, so now they have turned their focus squarely on the backcourt. Longino could be the first domino to fall for Jay Wright in that category.

Finally there is Maryland, simply because Longino took an unofficial visit there in February and saw the Terrapins clinch a share of the Big Ten regular season championship after defeating Michigan. It was his last trip before the pandemic hit.

Longino also comes from the same AAU program as current Maryland sophomores Donta Scott and Hakim Hart. With Anthony Cowan graduating, Mark Turgeon could really use another high-octane backcourt scorer like Longino.

Over the last few months, Longino hasn't talked much about his recruitment. When it all comes down to it, not a lot of people know where Longino’s head is at.

He will announce his decision tonight at 8 p.m. eastern, and a lot of schools will be interested to see if they get chosen by the talented four-star shooting guard.

