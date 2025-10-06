3-and-D Wing Can Be Breakout Performer for Iowa State Cyclones This Season
The Iowa State Cyclones look like they are going to be one of the best teams in men’s college basketball once again this season. All signs are pointing toward them being ranked in the top 25 in the AP Preseason Poll for the second consecutive year.
T.J. Otzelberger has done a wonderful job in his first four campaigns at the helm, turning this program around. In the final year under Steve Prohm, they went 2-22. Under Otzelberger, they have won at least 19 games every season and made the NCAA Tournament.
For that to happen a fifth time in as many years, they are going to need some players to step up and embrace larger roles. The Cyclones lose their top two scorers, Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert, with both exhausting their eligibility.
That puts pressure on the returning backcourt players, such as star point guard Tamin Lipsey, to up their game. Highly-touted freshman Jamarion Batemon is someone who looks poised for a large role early and often. As is their transfer, Dominick Nelson, from Utah Valley.
Nate Heise named under-the-radar breakout candidate
One player who is flying under the radar who will surprise during the 2025-26 campaign is veteran wing Nate Heise. A sixth-year senior, he brings a ton of experience to this roster and a skill set that enables him to play alongside any of his teammates.
He isn’t going to be atop the game plan for opponents given the talent around him. Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic all have the potential to be on the All-Big 12 Team this season.
That is the perfect spot for Heise to be. College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein likes how things are shaping up for him as well, placing him on his list of 20 under-the-radar breakout players for the upcoming campaign.
“Buy stock now! I love older players in this climate and I love Heise’s upside to play his best basketball yet in Ames in 2025-26,” Rothstein wrote.
3-point shooting is key to Nate Heise's success
It will be interesting to see what kind of role he has this season. He could very well start in the backcourt alongside Lipsey as a steady, 3-and-D wing. Operating as the team’s sixth man is also a possibility.
Whatever role Hiese has during the season, his 3-point shooting will be the key to his playing time. He got off to a brutal beginning in his first season with Iowa State, shooting the ball, making only 8-of-33 attempts over the first 23 games.
However, he caught fire down the stretch. Over the final 12 games, his confidence rose as he attempted 33 more 3-pointers. He connected at an impressive clip, knocking down 19 of those attempts.
Heise finished the season shooting 40.9% from 3-point range. That is a single-season best for him and a number he should be aiming for in his second season in Ames.
With the talent around him, there are going to be plenty of wide-open opportunities. There are plenty of shot attempts available, and he is one of the players who could certainly push toward averaging double-digit points per game.